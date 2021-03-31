Sunderland vs Oxford United preview, prediction, team news and more | League One 2020-21 

Sunderland entertain Oxford City at the Stadium of Light in League One action on Friday.

The hosts are just three points behind leaders Hull City in the league standings but have two games in hand. They are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions.

Oxford returned to winning ways in their previous outing against Lincoln City and retained their top-10 status.

Sunderland vs Oxford United Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 35 times across all competitions so far. The Black Cats have the upper hand historically, having won 18 games.

The Yellows have won eight times against the hosts while nine games have ended in draws.

They last met on matchday two of the League One 2020-21 campaign in September. Sunderland managed to record an easy 2-0 win in that game.

Sunderland form guide across all competitions: W-D-W-W-W

Oxford United form guide in League One: W-L-L-W-L

Sunderland vs Oxford United Team News

Sunderland

Jordan Willis is a long-term absentee while Tom Flanagan is also ruled out for the next couple of weeks. Abernit Xhemajli has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Jordan Jones, Bailey Wright and Denver Hume have all resumed training and are in contention to start here.

Injuries: Jordan Willis, Tom Flanagan, Abernit Xhemajli

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Oxford United

Elliot Lee and Sam Long are the only players who could miss this long trip to North England.

There are no fresh injury or suspension concerns for manager Karl Robinson to worry about at the moment.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Elliot Lee, Sam Long

Suspension: None

Sunderland vs Oxford United Predicted XI

Sunderland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lee Burge; Callum McFadzean, Luke O'Nien, Dion Sanderson, Conor McLaughlin; Grant Leadbitter, Carl Winchester, Max Power; Aiden McGeady, Charlie Wyke, Lynden Gooch

Oxford United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jack Stevens; Anthony Forde, Elliot Moore, Robert Atkinson, Josh Ruffels; Jamie Hanson, James Henry; Cameron Brannagan, Mark Sykes, Brandon Barker; Matt Taylor

Sunderland vs Oxford United Prediction

Sunderland have been in incredible form over the last two months and are unbeaten in their last 12 games. Oxford, on the other hand, have lost three of their last five games.

The hosts will be playing with only one goal in mind at the moment and that is to secure promotion into the Championship.

Given their form and impressive defensive record in the league so far, we predict an easy win for Sunderland.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Oxford