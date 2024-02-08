Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Sunderland will host Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had mixed results of late but remain hopeful of securing a promotion playoff spot at the end of the campaign. They played out a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough last time out falling a goal behind at the hour-mark before Nazariy Rusyn came off the bench to score a late equalizer for the Black Cats.

Sunderland sit eighth in the league table with 44 points from 30 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Plymouth Argyle have had their struggles this season but are well on course to avoid the drop after picking up important points in recent weeks. They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 victory over Swansea City in their last match with Morgan Whittaker scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening 20 minutes.

The visitors sit 15th in the league standings with 36 points from 29 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Sunderland and Plymouth. The hosts have won 19 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last two games in this fixture after losing five of their previous six.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Plymouth have picked up just nine points on the road in the league this season. Only Sheffield Wednesday (7) and Rotherham United (4) have picked up fewer.

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Sunderland are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, although they have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last five home matches and could struggle here.

Plymouth's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, won just once on the road in the league this season and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams at the Stadium of Light have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups at the Stadium of Light)