Sunderland vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Sunderland and Swansea City renew acquaintances in the 42nd round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Regis Le Bris' Sunderland are fresh off a goalless draw at Norwich City in midweek. Norwich dominated possession (56%-44%) and had more shots on target (4-3) but couldn't break through the Black Cats defence as a goalless stalemate ensued.

The draw snapped Le Bris' side's two-game winning streak but keeps them fourth in the standings, with 76 points from 41 games, winning 21.

Meanwhile, Alan Sheehan's Swansea are coming off a convincing 3-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle in midweek. All three goals came in the first period at the Swansea-com Stadium.

After Lewis O'Brien's fourth-minute opener, Harry Darling doubled the hosts' lead 18 minutes later before Joshua Key struck in the 35th minute to confirm the three points. A second win on the trot keeps the Swans in 14th place in the points table, with 51 points from 41 games, winning 14.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sunderland-Swansea Championship clash at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland vs Swansea City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 39 meetings across competitions, Sunderland lead Swansea 14-13, including a 3-2 road win in the reverse fixture in December, in their last clash.

Sunderland have won once in their last seven meetings across competitions with Swansea, losing five.

Sunderland have two wins and a defeat in their last five home games, all in the Championship.

Swansea have won once in their last 10 road outings across competitions, losing seven.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sunderland: D-W-W-L-D; Swansea: W-W-D-L-L

Sunderland vs Swansea City prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Sunderland are nearly certain to clinch a place in the promotion play-offs, Swansea's late resurgence has come a bit too late.

In terms of head-to-head, there's very little to choose between the two sides, but Millwall have had Sunderland's number in recent meetings. The Swans have won their last three league trips to Sunderland, including the last two in the Championship.

However, considering Swansea's poor form on their travels, expect the hosts to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction Sunderland 2-0 Swansea City

Sunderland vs Swansea City betting tips

Tip-1: Sunderland to win

Tip-2: Sunderland to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in their last three games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Nine of their last 10 meetngs have had at least two goals.)

