Sunderland vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Sunderland will welcome Swansea City to the Stadium of Light for a matchday 27 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 14).
The hosts are coming off a thrilling 2-1 comeback win at Shrewsvury in the FA Cup third round at the weekend. The League One side took the lead through Matthew Pennington in the 81st minute, but injury time strikes from Ross Stewart and Luke O'Nien helped Sunderland progress to the next round.
Swansea, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Bristol in the FA Cup. Joel Piroe put the Swans ahead in the 15th minute, but Antoine Semengo's 75th-minute leveller for the hosts forced a replay.
The Welsh outfit will turn their attention back to the Championship, where they're 15th, having accrued 35 points from 26 games. Sunderland, meanwhile, are eighth with 38 points.
Sunderland vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides, with Sunderland leading 13-11.
- Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Swansea win 2-1 at home.
- Swansea have won just one of their last 11 games across competitions, but are unbeaten in their last five games against the hosts.
- Sunderland are seeking to win consecutive home games in the Championship for the first time since 2005. They have just two wins from their last 19 games with Swansea.
- Swansea are without an away league win since early October.
$1000 No Sweat First Bet on FanDuel
Sunderland vs Swansea City Prediction
Sunderland have been one of the revelations of the season following their return to the Championship. The Black Cats are within touching distance of the playoffs, and a win would boost their quest for promotion.
Their chances are boosted by an out-of-sorts Swansea side, with the Swans having won just one of their last 11 games across competitions.
The hosts should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Swansea City
5 Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each on PointsBet
Sunderland vs Swansea City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Sunderland to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals