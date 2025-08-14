Sunderland vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Sunderland will get their Premier League campaign underway against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. The hosts are back in the top flight after eight seasons, while West Ham finished 14th in the league standings last season.

Ad

The hosts endured a poor run in the preseason, recording just two wins. In their two home games during that period, they suffered 1-0 and 3-0 losses to Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, respectively, earlier this month.

The Irons concluded their preseason on a three-game unbeaten streak. After wins over Everton and Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series, they overcame Lille on penalties last week.

Sunderland vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 92 times in all competitions. West Ham have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 36 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 31 wins, and 25 games have ended in draws.

In their previous meeting, they played out a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light in 2017.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Interestingly, the visitors have won just two of their last 11 away games, with both wins registered away from home.

The Black Cats are winless in their last eight meetings against the visitors, though their last win in this fixture was registered at home in 2013.

The Hammers have won their last three campaign-opening meetings against promotion sides.

Sunderland have conceded one goal apiece in their last four competitive home games.

The visitors have scored and conceded at least two goals in three of their last four Premier League away games.

Ad

Trending

Sunderland vs West Ham United Prediction

The Black Cats had concluded their 2024-25 season on a three-game unbeaten streak, with the two wins in that period registered away from home. Including friendlies, they are winless in their last six home games. They have suffered five defeats and have failed to score in these losses as well.

Romaine Mundle, Dennis Cirkin, Ajibola Afolarin Alese, Luke O'Nien, and Leo Fuhr Hjelde will miss the campaign opener for the hosts. New signing Granit Xhaka has been handed the captain's armband for the season.

Ad

West Ham United won two of their last three games of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, which included an away win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in May. They have won just one of their last six away games in this fixture.

Crysencio Summerville is sidelined with a thigh injury for the visitors. David Moyes will likely start new signing Mads Hermansen in the goal here, while Callum Wilson is expected to be benched.

Ad

The last three meetings between the two teams at the Stadium of Light have been drawn, and they will likely play out another stalemate here.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 West Ham United

Sunderland vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More