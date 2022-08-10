Supercomputer predicts 2022/23 Premier League table and positions where Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United will finish

A supercomputer (via The Sun) predicted the 2022-23 Premier League table and had some interesting picks for Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season but suffered some crucial injuries that hampered their campaign.

The drama behind the scenes with respect to the change in ownership led to some delayed decisions in the transfer window and multiple outgoings. The Blues have made some crucial signings like Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella and are currently being linked with moves for Wesley Fofana and Frenkie de Jong.

Arsenal were pipped to the fourth position by rivals Tottenham Hotspur last season after a late slump. The Gunners have also been busy in the transfer window and have a much better squad than they did last season. Oleksandar Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus are the biggest names to arrive at the Emirates.

Manchester United finished sixth and have had a change in management. They have multiple problems that they need to solve with respect to their squad. The club bagged Christian Eriksen on a free transfer and bought Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

“I think the other teams will get closer. The likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all strengthening. There are world class managers everywhere in the league too. The aim is obviously to win the league.” Trent:“I think the other teams will get closer. The likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all strengthening. There are world class managers everywhere in the league too. The aim is obviously to win the league.” #lfc [mirror] Trent:“I think the other teams will get closer. The likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all strengthening. There are world class managers everywhere in the league too. The aim is obviously to win the league.” #lfc [mirror] https://t.co/ttRy6oh6BK

The Red Devils are predicted to finish sixth again, while Chelsea are predicted to finish fourth. According to the supercomputer, Arsenal will again fail to qualify for the Champions League and finish fifth. Tottenham Hotspur have been backed to improve on their fourth-place finish and pip the Blues for the third spot.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United fans will not be happy with supercomputer predictions

The Premier League race for this season is once again predicted to be a two-horse race between Liverpool and Manchester City. Both teams saw their respective marquee striker signings, Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland, get off to flying starts in the Premier League. The Sky Blues are predicted to win the Premier League once again.

Moving down, the Blues will be disappointed if they fail to at least match their third-place finish. They have added the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka. Conor Gallagher is also effectively a midfield signing after his return from loan at Crystal Palace.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have added Jesus, Marquinhos, Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira and will be aiming for at least a top-four finish.

Whether Tottenham Hotspur can live up to their predictions after making crucial signings of their own remains to be seen. Manchester United got off to a poor start against Brighton & Hove Albion, losing 2-1.

The Red Devils have an unsettled squad and plenty of scope for improvement. They will be looking to make the most of what is remaining of their transfer window.

