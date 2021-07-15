Suriname vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is back in action with another Group C fixture this weekend as Costa Rica lock horns with Suriname at the Exploria Stadium on Friday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of Group C and will need to win this game.

Suriname have endured a difficult start to their Gold Cup campaign and slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Jamaica last week. The South American outfit faces an uphill battle in Group C and will need to be at its best in this match.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, are one victory away from qualification and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. The Costa Ricans eased past Guadeloupe in their previous match and will be confident going into this game.

Relive the excitement of the first night of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup at Exploria Stadium with our photo gallery of both matches: https://t.co/lnDUw5Y38P — The Mane Land (@TheManeLand) July 15, 2021

Suriname vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

Costa Rica have a flawless record against Suriname and have won all five matches that have been played between the two teams. Suriname have never defeated Costa Rica in an official game and have a point to prove this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Gold Cup sides took place in 2008 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Costa Rica. Suriname have improved over the years and will need to step up on Friday.

Suriname form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Costa Rica form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Suriname vs Costa Rica Team News

Suriname need to win this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Suriname

Suriname have a fully-fit squad at the moment and go into this game with a few experienced heads. The Surinamese side will need to field its best eleven to stand a chance in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Costa Rica have a strong squad

Costa Rica

Joel Campbell has been impressive for Costa Rica over the years and will lead the line for his side in this match. Costa Rica are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team against Suriname.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Suriname vs Costa Rica Predicted XI

Suriname Predicted XI (4-3-3): Warner Hahn; Ridgeciano Haps, Ryan Donk, Dion Malone, Sean Klaiber; Kelvin Leerdam, Sheraldo Becker, Sersinho Eduard; Florian Jozefzoon, Gleofilo Vlijter, Ivenzo Comvalius

TODAY on OneSoccer 🚨



We're bringing you #GoldCup21 action in the group stage as Jamaica 🇯🇲 takes on Suriname 🇸🇷 (6:30PM ET) before Costa Rica 🇨🇷 battles with Guadeloupe 🇫🇷 (9PM ET)



PLUS: OneSoccer Today to set it all up! (⏰ 5:30PM ET)



Right here 👉 https://t.co/hishXepRT3 pic.twitter.com/7cLindWTjE — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) July 12, 2021

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leonel Moreira; Keysher Fuller, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita; Celso Borges, David Guzman; Bryan Ruiz, Allan Cruz, Joel Campbell; Ariel Lassiter

Suriname vs Costa Rica Prediction

Costa Rica have some impressive names in their ranks and have plenty of experience at the Gold Cup. The Central American outfit was excellent last week and will want a similar result from this game.

Suriname, on the other hand, are dark horses in Group C and will look to pull off an upset this weekend. Costa Rica are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Suriname 0-2 Costa Rica

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi