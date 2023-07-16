Surprise Premier League club want to spend £86 million and sign player previously linked with a move to Liverpool – Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to splash £86 million to sign Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was previously linked with Liverpool, ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, has cemented himself as one of the leading left-sided offensive operators with his electric performances last campaign. He played a crucial part in bringing the Scudetto to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium alongside Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-jae.

A right-footed pacy dribbler, the Georgian registered 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 Serie A appearances last season. He also shone in the UEFA Champions League, scoring two goals and providing four assists for the Partenopei in nine tournament games past term.

Due to his stellar outings for Napoli, Kvaratskhelia popped up on Liverpool's radar as a potential transfer target last season. He also reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Now, as per Il Mattino, Newcastle United have expressed an interest in signing the inside forward this summer. They are hoping to bolster their squad by launching a mammoth £86 million offer for the attacker.

Should Kvaratskhelia join Eddie Howe's team in the near future, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would establish himself as a starter over the likes of Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Kvaratskhelia, who rose through the ranks of Dinamo Tbilisi, earned his name with his exploits for Rubin Kazan. Due to his seven goals and 13 assists over two terms as a teenager, he was named the Russian Premier League's Best Young Player for two successive campaigns.

However, Kvaratskhelia opted to end his three-year stint with Rubin Kazan earlier past year following the start of Russia's conflict with Ukraine. He eventually joined Napoli for around £10 million last summer.

Napoli coach opines on ex-Liverpool target

Speaking at a press conference, Napoli manager Rudi Garcia shared his thoughts on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid increasing speculation surrounding his future at the Serie A outfit. He said (h/t Gianluca Di Marzio):

"I'm always careful not to put too many players ahead of the others. Everyone is important. I try to value everyone at the same level, it's clear I hope that Kvara will still make the difference and let us win."

Kvaratskhelia, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could possibly remain at Napoli due to his exorbitant price tag. His transfer links to Liverpool and Real Madrid have also allegedly dried up of late.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently stacked with a host of options up ahead. They have Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to deputize primarily on the left flank, while they also have Cody Gakpo as a versatile option.