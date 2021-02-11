Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City: Player Ratings as The Citizens cruise into the quarter-finals | FA Cup 2020-21

Manchester City became the first team in English football to rack up 15 consecutive wins in all competitions as they simply strolled past Swansea City in the FA Cup 5th round. Pep Guardiola named a strong team despite making seven changes to the starting line-up that emerged triumphant at Anfield last weekend.

While the Mancunians struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities in the first half, they still took a one-goal lead heading into the break courtesy of a Kyle Walker cross that somehow made its way into the back of the net.

However, once the first goal did go in, Manchester City found their rhythm and scored two really crisp goals within five minutes of the restart to make it 0-3. The match as a contest was all but over, although Morgan Whittaker did grab a consolation goal for the home side with a little under a quarter of an hour remaining.

Here's how the Manchester City players fared in this midweek FA Cup away day.

Zach Steffen - 6/10

The American international didn't really have an awful lot to do all evening as Manchester City enjoyed the lion's share of the possession. That being said, he'd be disappointed not to have kept a clean-sheet, especially under such comfortable circumstances.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

Scored the opener in freakish fashion as his cross managed to bamboozle Freddie Woodman in Swansea City's goal, who allowed it to roll past the line. However, he wasn't at his sharpest overall, especially on the offensive end. A full 90 minutes of football is certainly a positive to take.

Eric Garcia - 6/10

With his Manchester City contract expiring this summer, young Spaniard Eric Garcia continues to find a spot in the first team thanks to an injury to Nathan Ake. The 20-year-old, who looks set to return to Barcelona, did a fairly good job on this occasion. His block to deny Jamal Lowe in the first half was especially impressive.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Laporte (R) played like a deep-lying midfielder at times

It is certainly a weird phase for the Frenchman, who finds himself as only the third-choice centre-back at the club, despite being one of the finest on the planet in that position for quite a while now. The only way to regain his spot in City's best eleven is to keep playing good football like he did today. He was composed in possession and often drove forward with real intent.

Bejamin Mendy - 7/10

Another Frenchman struggling to get back into the first-choice line-up, Benjamin Mendy put in a very decent shift on Wednesday evening. His deliveries were sometimes superb, and sometimes disappointing. Defensively he didn't have a great deal to worry about. A fairly comfortable outing for a player looking to regain his manager's confidence.

Rodri - 9/10

A player harshly criticized for his lack of quality on the ball before, Rodri has well and truly proven his critics wrong since the turn of the year. The former Atletico Madrid man has been playing some incredible football of late, and once again came up with a very neat assist that led to City's second goal of the game. Finally looking like the player the City faithful thought they were getting in the summer of 2019.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Probably the most in-form footballer in the City squad right now, the German international was oozing quality once again in the middle of the park. He was unable to showcase his goalscoring instincts this time around, but pulled off some really easy-on-the-eye flicks and turns.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

The Portuguese midfielder put in another very decent shift, as we have come to expect of him on a regular basis. He kept the ball ticking, but was perhaps guilty of being too passive at times.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Spurned a great opportunity in the first half, but quickly made amends with a well-taken goal right at the beginning of the second. Sterling has become a reputed goalscorer over the past couple of seasons, and it'd help Guardiola and co. massively if he could go on a menacing scoring streak once again.

Ferran Torres - 6/10

The Spanish forward looked really lively in the first half and it looked like he was destined to find his name on the scoresheet come the end of the day. He gave the Swansea defenders a headache each time he received possession in the final third, but unfortunately fizzled out in the second half.

Gabriel Jesus - 8/10

Jesus took his goal expertly

Another City star with no dearth of critics, Gabriel Jesus just needs to keep scoring to keep the doubters at bay. His goal today was an example of the immense quality he possesses. He controlled a flighted pass with sublime technique before turning and smashing the ball home to wrap up qualification for his team. He needs to do more of that.

Substitutes

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

The Algerian was a little passive, although the fact that his team were already three goals to the good may have had something to do with it.

Tommy Doyle - 6/10

Doyle could've added an assist to show for his otherwise decent performance

One of the favorites among the City academy players to break into the first team next, Tommy Doyle replaced the in-form Gundogan with over half an hour of football remaining. Although he had a decent game overall, he managed to annoy Guardiola when he decided to take a shot at goal from a narrow angle when probably a pass would've been the better option.

Phil Foden - 6/10

Didn't have to display his exceptional quality with the match all but won.

Claudio Gomes - 5/10

Kept things simple.

