Swansea City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City’s shocking loss to lowly Derby County in midweek will really sting, so the Swans will want to use that as motivation to right their wrong this weekend.

They lie fourth and are now closer to falling out of the top six than breaking into the two automatic playoff positions.

Meanwhile, Barnsley have won their last three matches and have propelled themselves to 12th under Valerien Ismael.

A fourth win on the trot could potentially take them as high as seventh should results go their way, though that appears to be unlikely.

Swansea City suffered just a fourth league defeat of the season against Derby County at Pride Park.



Swansea City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Swansea have not lost to Barnsley in their last 10 fixtures, their last defeat coming in the 2006 Championship playoffs.

The Swans have not lost on home soil to their opponents since 1974 when both were competing in the old Division 4.

Both of last year’s fixtures ended in a draw, the game at Oakwell finishing 1-1 and the return fixture at the Liberty ending goalless.

Swansea have defeated Barnsley 35 times in their history and have lost on 24 occasions, drawing 15 times.

Swansea City vs Barnsley Team News

Apart from the two long-term injury absentees, the Swans have no real injury concerns although academy prospect Tivonge Rushesha has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White, George Byers, Tivonge Rushesha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Tykes have lost Aapo Hulme for four weeks after he fractured his toe. Jordan Williams could come back into the matchday squad, though he remains a doubt for this particular game.

Meanwhile, Victor Adeboyejo could be handed a start after netting the winner over Preston in midweek.

Injured: Mike-Steven Bahre, Ben Williams, Aapoe Hulme

Doubtful: Jordan Williams

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Swansea City predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jake Bidwell, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes, Yan Dhanda, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Anderson, Callum Styles, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Herbie Kane, Dominik Frieser, Victor Adeboyejo, Cauley Woodrow

🗣️ "If you keep the momentum going, keep the mentality going and keep up the good work, you can reward yourself in any game..."



Swansea City vs Barnsley Prediction

This encounter will not be straight forward for the hosts, with Barnsley truly rejuvenated under their new boss. Swansea have their eyes firmly set on the summit of the table, and win this weekend could well take them there.

Swansea will not be letting up in any kind of way on Saturday, especially after what happened in midweek, and we expect the home team to triumph on the weekend.

Prediction: Swansea City 3-1 Barnsley