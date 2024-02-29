Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Swansea City will host Blackburn Rovers at Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have struggled for results this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. However, they returned to winning ways in the Championship last weekend with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland, with winter arrival Ronald scoring a first-half brace to open his account for the club before their opponents halved the deficit in the second half.

Swansea City sit 17th in the league table with just 39 points picked up so far. They are level on points with their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them in the table with a win on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers have had a slow start to life under new boss John Eustace, although performances have seen a marked improvement of late. They played out a 1-1 draw against Norwich City in their last league outing and then played out the same scoreline against Newcastle United in the FA Cup earlier in the week before losing on penalties to the Premier League outfit.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 meetings between Swansea and Blackburn. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won 25 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Blackburn have conceded 60 goals in the Championship this season. Only last-placed Rotherham United (66) have conceded more.

The Swans have picked up 17 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Millwall (16) and Rotherham (15) have picked up fewer.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Swansea's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last four home matches by an aggregate scoreline of 10-2 and could struggle here.

Blackburn are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are winless in their last eight games on the road but should have enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)