Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City notched their first win in three games on Tuesday when they put in a professional display to earn a 2-0 victory over Stoke City.

The victory at the time meant they climbed into the top two, having lost just one of their opening eight games so far this Championship season. They now sit third following Wednesday's results.

Their next test takes the shape of Blackburn Rovers, who have slumped after a solid start to the campaign.

They suffered a 4-2 loss to league leaders Reading in midweek, meaning they have lost three of their last four matches.

Their last away trip ended in success, though, as they beat Coventry 4-0. They have netted 11 times in their four away league matches.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

Swansea have not lost to their counterparts in four games and have not lost to them in a league game since both were competing in the Premier League in December 2011.

The Swans actually haven’t tasted defeat on home soil against Blackburn in a league game since 1983.

Blackburn have beaten Swansea once more since their triumphant Premier League win though, claiming a 3-1 win in the FA Cup in January 2015.

The two teams did not encounter each other for the whole of the 90s but have played each other seven times in the last decade; Swansea winning two, losing two and drawing three.

Overall, Swansea have beaten Saturday’s opponents 14 times in their history, losing 22 ganes and drawing on seven occasions.

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Left wing-back Ryan Manning did impress on his debut against Stoke on Tuesday but it’s likely that Jake Bidwell will retake his spot while Ben Cabango could come back in place of Kyle Naughton.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kiminski missed the game against Reading due to a groin issue, although boss Tony Mowbray has refused to rule him out of the matchday squad for Saturday.

Joe Rothwell is set to miss the game with a back injury while Bradley Johnson and Amari’i Bell are also doubts. They will likely require a late fitness test to determine whether they will feature.

Injured: Lewis Travis, Bradley Dack, Elliott Bennett, Joe Rothwell

Doubtful: Bradley Johnson, Amari’i Bell, Thomas Kaminski

Suspended: None

Over the moon to make my @Rovers debut last night - disappointing result but Saturday is an opportunity to bounce back 💪🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JgfuuQawhz — Aynsley Pears (@aynsley_pears) October 28, 2020

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Swansea City predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Yan Dhanda, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Aynsley Pears, Joe Rankin-Costello, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Barry Douglas, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby, Tom Trybull, Harvey Elliot, Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong

Marc Guehi appreciation post 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FxE352zvE5 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 29, 2020

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

These two teams are going in opposite directions form-wise and there’s very little indication that this is going to change.

Swansea City have put in some classy displays in their last three games while Blackburn are missing a number of key personnel, so a win for Swansea is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers