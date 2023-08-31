Swansea City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Swansea City and Bristol City square off in an EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup second round despite taking the lead. Ryan Christie's injury time strike helped the Cherries progress to the third round.

Bristol, meanwhile, were eliminated by Norwich City in the EFL Cup. Przemyslaw Placheta's 49th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Robins now turn their focus back to the league, where they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Hull City.

Swansea, meanwhile suffered a 2-1 defeat at Preston. The loss left the Swans in 20th place in the points table with two points, while Bristol are 14th with five points to show for their efforts after four outings.

Swansea City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 78th meeting between the two sides. Bristol lead 30-24.

Their most recent meeting in March 2023 saw Swansea claim a routine 2-0 home win.

Four of their last five meetings have had goals at both ends.

Five of Swansea's six competitive games this season have seen both teams score.

All 16 Championship meetings between the two teams have been either goalless or 1-0 at half-time.

Five of their last six meetings, including the last four, have produced less than three goals in regulation time.

Swansea City vs Bristol City Prediction

Swansea have not started the season at the level expected, with the Welsh side's four-game winless start leaving them in the relegation zone.

Bristol, meanwhile, have fared only slightly better, but a win will help them keep pace with the teams above them.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Bristol

Swansea City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals