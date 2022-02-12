Swansea City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Separated by just two points and one place in the EFL Championship standings, Swansea City and Bristol City square off at the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season after the Swans claimed a 1-0 victory in August’s reverse fixture.

Swansea City failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they suffered a humbling 3-0 loss at Stoke City.

Prior to that, the Swans ended their three-game winless run courtesy of a slender 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers on February 5.

With 35 points from 29 games, Swansea City are currently 17th in the EFL Championship standings, albeit with two games in hand.

Bristol City, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Reading 2-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a run of three games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

The win last time out saw Bristol leapfrog Sunday’s hosts and rise to 16th place on the log after claiming 37 points from 31 games.

Swansea City vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

With 29 wins from the last 72 meetings between the sides, Bristol City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Swansea City have picked up 22 wins in that time, while 21 games have ended all square.

Swansea City Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Bristol City Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Swansea City vs Bristol City Team News

Swansea City

Ryan Bennett was suspended after receiving his marching orders in the game against Stoke City last time out. Kyle Naughton is currently sidelined through injury.

Injured: Kyle Naughton

Suspended: Ryan Bennett

Bristol City

The hosts will be without the services of Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson and Andy King, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson, Andy King

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andrew Fisher; Flynn Downes, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Hannes Wolf, Olivier Ntcham; Korey Smith, Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Max O'Leary; Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Cameron Pring; Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Andy King, Callum O'Dowda; Nahki Wells, Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo

Swansea City vs Bristol City Prediction

With just two points between the sides in the league table, we expect a cagey contest at the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday. However, Bristol City are without a win in any of their last nine away games and we predict this trend will continue, with the hosts claiming all three points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Bristol City

Edited by Peter P