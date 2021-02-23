Swansea City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City have a great chance to climb higher up the table as they take on Coventry City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea City suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Huddersfield this past weekend. The Swans fell 4-1 to the Terriers but have a good opportunity to bounce back from it as they take on Coventry City who are desperate to put some distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Swansea captain Matt Grimes described the loss as his team's worst performance of the season. If Steve Cooper's men had won the match against Huddersfield and gone on to win their two games in hand, they could have gone top of the table.

Coventry City ended their five-game winless streak against Brentford. Tyler Walker bagged a brace as they pulled a major upset on second-placed Brentford and they'll have their tails up as they take on Swansea City. Coventry City are currently five points clear of the drop zone but they'll want to extend the gap further.

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper will hope that his side's passive performance against Huddersfield is a one-off as Coventry City will fancy their chances after producing their best performance yet against Brentford on Saturday.

Swansea City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between Swansea City and Coventry City, the former has been the dominant side. The Swans have won four matches while Coventry City have been victorious just once. Five games have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met each other was in October in the corresponding fixture at Coventry City's home ground and the game ended 1-1.

Swansea City form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Coventry City form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Swansea City vs Coventry City Team News

Swansea City

Jordan Morris had to be stretchered off after rupturing his ACL in the game against Huddersfield Town. He is out for the season. Steven-Andreas Benda and Liam Cullen will miss out due to injuries as well. Ryan Bennett is a doubt.

Brandon Cooper and Wayne Routledge are close to returning but the match against Swansea might come too soon for both.

Injuries: Jordan Morris, Steven-Andreas Benda and Liam Cullen

Doubtful: Ryan Bennett, Brandon Cooper and Wayne Routledge

Suspensions: None

Coventry City

Fankaty Dabo, Matt Godden and Jodi Jones are all unavailable through injuries for Coventry City. Mark Robins is expected to go with the same lineup that got the win against Brentford.

Injuries: Fankaty Dabo, Matt Godden and Jodi Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Swansea City vs Coventry City Predicted Lineups

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Freddie Woodman, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Kyle Naughton, Matt Grimes, Connor Roberts, Paul Arriola, Jay Fulton, Conor Hourihane, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Wilson, Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Julien Da Costa, Liam Kelly, McCallum, Callum O'Hare, Gustavo Hamer, Tyler Walker, Maxime Biamou

Swansea City vs Coventry City Prediction

Swansea City were lucky to scare a second half scare against Nottingham Forest. They suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town. Coventry City have looked confident and this could be a cagey affair just like the previous meeting between the two sides.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Coventry City