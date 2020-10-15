Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City have had a very good start to the season, dropping just two points in their opening four Championship games and conceding just once.

They now sit fourth in the table following their hard-earned 2-1 victory over Millwall last time out and go into this one without being defeated in either of their two games at the Liberty Stadium since the new campaign began.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, languish in 19th place, having picked up four points in their four opening games of the Championship season.

The Terriers have only scored twice in the league so far and are yet to win on the road this term.

Swansea know a win could possibly send them top of the division, should results go their way.

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Swansea are enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak against Huddersfield, having won this fixture 3-1 last season.

The Terriers last beat Swansea in November 2007 when both were in League One, and this was played at the Liberty.

Since its rebranding in 2005, this will be the third time these two sides meet in the Championship following last campaign's two battles.

The game will also be their 15th straight league meeting in a period where Huddersfield enjoyed the lion's share of wins.

The Yorkshire outfit have beaten their counterparts on 24 previous occasions and have both lost and drawn 16 other times.

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Swansea winger Kristoffer Peterson left for Fortuna Dusseldorf for around £400,000 plus add-ons this week.

Head coach Steve Cooper has since revealed that Peterson was in his squad for Swansea City's win over Millwall until he was told to omit the winger by chief executive Julian Winter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Terence Kongolo is on the brink of a Huddersfield return but Premier League club Fulham are now stepping up their interest in the player amid the news.

Alex Pritchard, Christopher Schindler and Lewis O’Brien are also all set to return from injury and make the matchday squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Swansea City predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Freddie Woodman, Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Naby Sarr, Richard Stearman, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Josh Koroma, Alex Pritchard, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Huddersfield have a number of key members back available for selection but maybe it’s too late in the day in regards to this match, especially against a side as potent as Swansea.

The Swans will be the favourites, possessing quality going forward - quality that the opposition will find tough to cope with.

The hosts have had a strong start to the 2020-21 campaign and will look to build on this early season form by taking away another three points.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town