Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Swansea City will be looking to end their run of four games without a win when they welcome Huddersfield Town to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest last time out and will be looking to bounce back from that performance.

Swansea City severed a third-round exit from the EFL Cup last Wednesday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Irish forward Aaron Connolly scored twice in five minutes to send the Seagulls into the fourth round of the cup competition.

Prior to that, Russell Martin’s men failed to taste victory in their previous four league outings, losing one and picking up three draws.

The Swans, who have struggled to get going in the division, have picked up seven points from eight games and are currently 20th in the EFL Championship.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, were denied a second straight win last time out as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Lewis Grabban broke the deadlock midway through the first half before Lee Nicholls scored an own goal to double the visitors’ lead.

This followed an impressive 3-0 victory over Blackpool, where Josh Koroma, Mathew Pearson and Jonathon Hogg all scored second-half goals to condemn the Seasiders to defeat.

With 13 points from eight games, Carlos Corberan’s men are currently seventh on the log, level on points with Blackburn in the final playoff places.

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head

Huddersfield Town head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from their previous 58 meetings. The Swans have picked up 16 wins, while 16 games have ended all square.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-L

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Swansea City

Swansea City head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield and Aaron Rowe are all presently out through injuries and will sit out this weekend’s game.

Injured: Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Steven Benda; Benjamin Cabango, Brandon Cooper, Ryan Bennett; Ryan Manning, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Olivier Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colvill, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas; Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Danel Sinani

Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

While Swansea City have endured a poor start to the season, they boast enough quality in their squad capable of ending this poor run and rising up the table. However, they take on a Huddersfield side who appear to have hit their stride this season. We predict they will cancel out the efforts of the visitors and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Huddersfield Town

