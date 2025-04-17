Swansea City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

The action continues in round 43 of EFL Championship as Swansea City and Hull City go head-to-head on Friday. The Tigers have failed to win in their last five visits to the Swansea.com Stadium and will be looking to end this dry spell as they aim to avoid relegation.

Swansea maintained their fine run of results last Saturday as they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Sunderland when the two sides met at the Stadium of Light.

The Swans have now won three games on the bounce, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets since March’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

With 54 points from 42 matches, Swansea City are currently 12th in the EFL Championship standings but could move into 10th place with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Hull City dropped two more points in their heated race for survival as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Coventry City last time out.

The Tigers have failed to win four of their last five matches — losing twice and claiming two draws — a run which has put their Championship status under threat.

Hull City have picked up 45 points from their 42 Championship matches so far to sit 20th in the league standings, just three points above the relegation zone.

Swansea City vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 33 wins from the last 85 meetings between the sides, Swansea City boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hull City have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Swansea have won all but one of their last five home games, with a 2-0 defeat against Burnley on March 15 being the exception.

Hull City have failed to win four of their last five matches on the road, losing twice and claiming two draws since late February.

Swansea City vs Hull City Prediction

The last 11 meetings between Swansea and Hull have produced 35 goals and another thrilling contest is on the cards on Friday. However, home advantage gives the Swans an extra edge here and we are tipping them to secure all three points.

Prediction: Swansea City 3-1 Hull City

Swansea City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last seven encounters)

