Swansea City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Swansea City and Hull City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 17 fixture on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 3-2 defeat away to Ipswich Town before the international break. They took the lead through Jay Fulton but Jack Taylor drew the game level 10 minutes later. Conor Chaplin put the hosts ahead five minutes later while George Hirst gave the Tractor Boys a two-goal lead by the 53rd minute. Jamal Lowe scored a late consolation strike in injury time.

Hull City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Huddersfield Town. Liam Delap scored a last-gasp winning goal in injury time.

The victory took the Tigers to eighth spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from 16 games. Swansea City are 17th with 19 points to show for their efforts in 16 games.

Swansea City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 82 occasions in the past. Swansea City lead 32-30 while 20 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in April when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Swansea City have won just one of their last five league games.

Hull City have conceded at least two goals in three of their last four away league games.

Hull are unbeaten in 10 of the last 12 head-to-head games, winning six and drawing four games in this run.

Four of Hull City's last five games have been level at halftime.

Swansea City vs Hull City Prediction

Swansea City's form has nosedived in the last few weeks, particularly at home where they have failed to win any of their last three games.

Hull City, by contrast, have a shot at making the playoffs at the moment, with Liam Rosenior's side one of seven teams in and around the playoff spots separated by just six points. A win here could take the Tigers up to fifth and they have a good recent overall record against the Welsh outfit.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Hull City

Swansea City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals