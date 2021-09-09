Swansea City vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Swansea City welcome Hull City to the Liberty Stadium in round six of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The visitors will be looking to get one over their hosts after failing to pick up a win in either of their two meetings last season.

Swansea’s struggles in the English second tier continued last time out as they fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Preston North End.

Despite taking the lead through Joël Piroe’s 19th-minute strike, goals from Sepp van den Berg, Emil Riis and Benjamin Whiteman helped Preston North End turn the game around and claim all three points.

This followed a narrow 1-0 victory over Bristol City three weeks ago when they ended their winless start to the season.

With four points from five games, the Swans are currently 20th in the league standings, two places behind Saturday’s visitors due to a weaker goal difference.

Meanwhile, Hull City ended their losing streak last time out when they held Bournemouth to a goalless draw on home turf.

The Tigers put on a show of class at the defensive end of the pitch to keep the Cherries' frontmen at bay and pick up their first point since their 4-1 win over Preston North End in their opening game of the season on 7 August.

Prior to the draw last time out, Grant McCann's side fell to defeats at the hands of Queens Park Rangers, Derby and Fulham, while conceding six goals and scoring none.

Grant McCann will hope his side can take the positives from that performance and end their four-game winless run.

Swansea City vs Hull City Head-To-Head

Swansea City have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from their previous 78 meetings. Hull City have picked up two fewer wins, while 18 games have ended all square.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-D

Swansea City vs Hull City Team News

Swansea City

The hosts remain without the services of Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Benjamin Cabano and Flynn Downes, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Benjamin Cabano, Flynn Downes

Suspended: None

Hull City

The visitors, on the other hand, will have to cope without Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman and Alfie Jones, who are all presently injured.

Injured: Alfie Jones, Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Hull City Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven-Andreas Benda; Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Brandon Cooper; Kyle Naughton, Jamie Paterson, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell; Jamie Paterson, Liam Cullen, Jamal Lowe

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty; Randell Williams, Matthew Smith, Keane Lewis-Potter; Josh Magennis

Swansea City vs Hull City Prediction

Both sides have endured a poor start to the new season and currently find themselves languishing at the tail end of the table with four points from five games. Hull City have struggled for form at the attacking end of the pitch and are on a poor run of four games without a goal.

We are tipping Swansea to outscore the visitors and claim their second win of the season.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Hull City

Edited by Peter P