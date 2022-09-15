Swansea City vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Swansea City will host Hull City at the Swansea.com Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to pick up their third win of the season.

With just two wins and nine points from nine games, the Swans are languishing in the relegation zone in 22nd place in the standings. Hull, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing run, which has seen them plummet to 17th in the standings with 11 points from nine games.

Swansea City vs Hull City Head-To-Head

There have been 80 clashes between the two teams, and the spoils have been closely shared. Swansea have beaten Hull 31 times and lost on 30 occasions.

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



Meet the officials bit.ly/3BdcMCW Keith Stroud is the man in charge when we host Hull City on Saturday (12.30pm kick-off).Meet the officials Keith Stroud is the man in charge when we host Hull City on Saturday (12.30pm kick-off).🔎 Meet the officials 👉 bit.ly/3BdcMCW https://t.co/EmXRQJ3PWQ

The Tigers beat the Swans 2-0 in their last meeting in January this year, while they drew goalless on their visit to Swansea last season. Swansea could now go three games without scoring against Hull.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Swansea City vs Hull City Team News

Swansea City

Liam Walsh remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon rupture, while Michael Obafemi has been asked to wait till he's recalled into the squad. He has been dropped due to his 'state of mind' after a proposed move to Burnley on deadline day fell apart.

Liam Cullen and Joel Latibeaudiere are recovering from shoulder injuries and are not expected to return to action before the international break. Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson are gunning for a place in the XI after coming off the bench last time.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Liam Cullen, Joel Latibeaudiere

Doubtful: Matthew Sorinola

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Michael Obafemi

Hull City

The Tigers won't have Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Billy Chadwick because of injury. Chelsea loanees Harvey Vale and Xavier Simons are looking to make their first appearances for the club since their switch.

Injured: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Billy Chadwick

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Swansea City vs Hull City Predicted XIs

Swansea City (3-4-2-1): Steven Benda; Nathan Wood, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Nathanael Ogbeta, Joe Allen, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Jamie Paterson, Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe

Hull City (3-4-1-2): Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Tobias Figueiredo, Jacob Greaves; Cyrus Christie, Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater, Callum Elder; Ozan Tufan; Tyler Smith, Oscar Estupinan

Swansea City vs Hull City Prediction

Hull are in a dire run of form, conceding goals at an alarming rate. Swansea, meanwhile, have struggled to score, so this game could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Hull City

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav