Swansea City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City slipped out of the playoff places on goal difference in midweek following their defeat to Middlesbrough.

That was the hosts’ first loss in four games and just their third in the league all season. They will be determined to bounce back with aplomb.

Luton Town claimed their first win in five games on Wednesday when they upset league leaders Norwich City 3-1.

They moved back into the top half with the result and can now focus their sights on the playoffs once again.

🗣️ “I am disappointed, the players are disappointed and they know we have dropped our standards tonight."



The gaffer on tonight's match 👉 https://t.co/bRs6iJeX7b pic.twitter.com/8K6DgqhGAF — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 2, 2020

Swansea City vs Luton Town Head-to-head

Swansea’s defeat by Luton last season was their first loss in five games against the Hatters.

That was at the Liberty Stadium, as they are this weekend, having not lost to Luton on home soil since 2002.

This will be only the third time these two meet in the Championship.

Swansea have beaten Luton 19 times in their history but have lost on 22 other occasions, drawing 11 times.

Swansea City vs Luton Town Team News

Apart from the two long-term injured squad members, Morgan Gibbs-White and George Byers, Steve Cooper has a full squad to choose from.

Yan Dhanda will likely be brought back into the starting XI after netting the Swans’ only goal of the game in midweek.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White, George Byers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Simon Sluga may come back into the fray after missing Wednesday’s game with a shoulder issue.

Meanwhile, Joe Morrell could break back into the starting XI after being named on the bench for the game against Norwich.

Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway, Pelly Ruddock

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Swansea City predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Freddie Woodman, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jake Bidwell, Korey Smith, Jay Fulton, Yan Dhanda, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Luton Town predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Tom Lockyer, Matty Pearson, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Glen Rea, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Luke Berry, George Moncur, James Collins

🗣 "The atmosphere that the fans created definitely helped. If you’re looking at the atmosphere and the way we played, I think it was a top night - a great night to have them all back.”



Goalscorer @mattypearson5's post-match interview 👉https://t.co/EX5QBBDf9S#COYH pic.twitter.com/UxiuHBw7ie — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) December 3, 2020

Swansea City vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton did claim a morale-boosting win last time out which will only make the task harder for the Swans, but the hosts should be firing on all cylinders given their frustrating loss in midweek.

With attacking sensation Andre Ayew back to full fitness, the home side could end up taking home all three points.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Luton Town