Swansea City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City sit third in the Championship following their 2-0 away win at Wycombe Wanderers, as they are yet to taste defeat in this league campaign.

They have not conceded a goal either, winning two of their opening three Championship games and drawing the other.

Likewise, Millwall are unbeaten in the league during 2020-21 but have drawn two and won once.

The Lions earned a deserved 1-1 draw at home to Brentford last week and put in a performance that will give them confidence ahead of their battle with The Swans this weekend.

Swansea City vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Swansea Ciy have not beaten Millwall since February 2019, having lost and drawn their two fixtures against them in the Championship last season.

The Welsh outfit played Saturday’s opponents six times in the last decade, losing just once and winning three times.

In that time, Swansea have won, drawn and lost against Millwall in their last three meetings at the Liberty Stadium. The game they lost was the last time The Lions visited south Wales in November 2019.

Overall, the historic stats are almost even, with Swansea coming out victors over Millwall 20 times while the hosts have lost to their counterparts on 19 occasions.

Swansea City vs Millwall Team News

Swansea City had a good week player-wise until the club revealed that Yan Dhanda, who has a stomach bug, will be a doubt for the weekend.

They also learned that coach Alan Tate will be banned from the touchline for four games following an FA investigation into his confrontation with Birmingham City player Jon Toral earlier this month.

Tate looked to have grabbed the Blues midfielder by the throat – something he is now feeling the repercussions for.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yan Dhanda

Suspended: None

Shane Ferguson may return to the starting line-up after welcoming the birth of his child on Friday.

There was some more sombre news for Lions fans though after several reports stated that Tottenham loanee Tory Parrott could be ruled out for up to two months through injury.

Injured: Troy Parrott

Doubtful: Ashley Barnes

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Swansea City predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Freddie Woodman, Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Korey Smith , Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Millwall predicted XI (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce , Jake Cooper, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Scott Malone, Mason Bennett, Tom Bradshaw, Jed Wallace

Swansea City vs Millwall Prediction

This game could be one to watch with both teams performing well so far in their respective league campaigns.

Swansea look to have the stronger attack on paper but on the field you could argue that Millwall’s strike force is superior based on individual performances.

Both teams line-up and play the game in a similar way, which could indicate what the final result may be as they cancel each other out.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Millwall