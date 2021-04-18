Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City welcome Queens Park Rangers to the Liberty Stadium in EFL Championship action on Tuesday.
The hosts are third in the league standings with 76 points. They rescued a point against Wycombe in their last outing thanks to two goals in two minutes late in the second half.
The visitors recorded a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough thanks to two quick-fire goals in the first half by Robert Dickie and Lee Wallace.
Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head
The two clubs have squared off 50 times across all competitions. Currently, the Superhoops have an advantage in the fixture, having recorded 20 wins so far. The Swans are not far behind with 16 wins, while 14 games have ended in draws.
They last squared off in the Championship earlier this season at Loftus Road. Swansea recorded a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture thanks to goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Love.
Swansea City form guide in EFL Championship: D-W-W-L-L
Queens Park Rangers form guide in EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-W
Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers Team News
Swansea City
The hosts have a few injury concerns for this home game. Goalkeeper Steven Benda has played with the under-23 squad, so won't be able to feature for the main team just yet.
On-loan striker Jordan Morris had his ACL torn back in July and is ruled out for the rest of the season. Tivonge Rushesha also suffered an ACL injury and has been ruled out for the season.
In-form striker Andre Ayew became the latest casualty after he had to be taken off the pitch in the game against Wycombe with a hamstring issue.
Injured: Jordan Morris, Tivonge Rushesha, Andre Ayew
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Steven Benda
Queens Park Rangers
Tom Carroll has been ruled out since January on account of a knee injury. Charlie Owens has not played a game this season and is ruled out until the end of the month due to a knee injury.
Jordy De Wijs broke his nose earlier this week and was not a part of their game against Middlesbrough. However, he could feature in this game if he passes a late fitness test.
Goalkeeper Seny Dieng picked up a straight red card in their previous outing and is suspended for the game.
Injured: Tom Carroll, Charlie Owens
Doubtful: Jordy De Wijs
Suspended: Seny Dieng
Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI
Swansea City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Ryan Manning; Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Conor Hourihane; Korey Smith, Wayne Routledge, Jamal Lowe.
QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Joe Lumley; Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs, Robert Dickie; Todd Kane, Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; George Thomas; Charlie Kelman, Lyndon Dykes
Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction
The hosts recorded two wins after two consecutive losses in the league but dropped points in their previous outing against Wycombe.
Swansea have scored 52 goals so far while QPR have found the back of the net 50 times. So they are more or less matched in the attacking department. The hosts have conceded 33 goals compared to 50 by the visitors, so that might be the differentiating factor when these two sides meet on Tuesday.
Swansea City have enjoyed decent form at home this term, so we predict a win for them against an inconsistent QPR side.
Prediction: Swansea City 1-0 Queens Park Rangers