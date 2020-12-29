Swansea City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

High-flying Swansea City welcome fellow promotion contenders Reading to the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday.

Swansea are second in the EFL Championship standings, while Reading are sixth. However, just three points separate these two sides heading into this game in South Wales.

In their last match, Swansea were convincing in dispatching QPR 2-0 in an away game. Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe scored the goals for the Swans in that win, which took them up to second spot in the standings.

⛔️ Saturday’s win marked our 12th clean sheet of the season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sN9NjTMnxV — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 28, 2020

Reading also come into this game on the back of a win. They secured a much-needed 2-1 win over Luton Town at the Madejski Stadium.

Strikes from Tom McIntyre and Alfa Semedo put the Royals two goals to the good, before Kazenga LuaLua scored a late consolation for Luton.

Scoring for the first time, grinding out an important win, and our final fixture of the year at Swansea... @Tom5Mc discusses all 👇 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) December 28, 2020

Swansea City vs Reading Head-to-Head

Reading and Swansea have both won 33 games against each other. A total of 15 of the 81 games between these two teams in the past have ended in draws.

Swansea City form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Reading form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Swansea City vs Reading Team News

Morgan Gibbs-White, George Byers and Tivonge Rushesha are long-term absentees for Swansea. Apart from that, they have no injury concerns to deal with at the moment.

However, Steve Cooper will be without Liam Cullen, who has returned a positive COVID-19 test this week.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White, George Byers, Tivonge Rushesha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Liam Cullen

Reading have their fair share of injury issues to deal with at the moment. Omar Richards, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao and Andy Yiadom all missed the win against Luton, and are not expected to come back into the side. Centre-back Liam Moore is also injured.

Injured: Liam Moore, Omar Richards, George Puscas, Lucas Joao, Andy Yiadom, John Swift, Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Reading Predicted XI

Swansea City predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Connor Roberts, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi; Ben Cabango, Jake Bidwell, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes; Yan Dhanda; Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Reading Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rafael Cabral; Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Tomas Esteves; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota, Alfa Semedo; Sam Baldock, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria

Swansea City vs Reading Prediction

Swansea are in the middle of a fine run of results in the Championship, which is why we are backing them to get the three points in this game.

The likes of Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe could be a little too much to deal with for a Reading rearguard that has been affected by injuries.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Reading