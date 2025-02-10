Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Swansea City will host Sheffield Wednesday at Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result to start a decent run of form and move further up the table.

Swansea’s 1-0 victory over Bristol City marked their first win since the start of the year, having lost five and drawn one of the previous six league games. Luke Williams will hope his side’s poor run of form that has seen them drop to 16th on the league table is over as they head into the final months of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 93rd-minute equalizer was not enough to escape a 2-1 defeat against West Brom last weekend as Daniel Rohr’s side continued their underwhelming second half of the season. The visitors have won only one of their last six league games and are now sitting in 11th place but are only three points behind Blackburn Rovers in the last promotion playoff spot.

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 39th meeting between the two sides. Swansea City have won 10 of the previous 38 matches, 15 have ended in draws while Wednesday have won the remaining 13.

The hosts have only lost one of their last 10 games in this fixture, scoring 16 goals and conceding only seven in those matches.

The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in three of their last five games in this fixture.

It ended in a goalless draw when the two teams met earlier this season in the 11th round.

The Owls have scored 44 goals in 31 matches, one more than second-placed Sheffield United have. The visitors have, however, conceded more goals (48) than all but four other teams in the division.

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Both sides are very closely matched and will fancy their chances of getting a result. The Swans will, however, need to improve on their poor home record of five wins out of 15 if they are to get all three points this week.

Sheffield Wednesday's poor defensive record puts them at a disadvantage but the visitors will be confident to get a result seeing as they have the fifth-best away record in the league.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the visitors' last 10 matches)

