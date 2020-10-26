Swansea City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21

Two sides struggling for consistency meet at the Liberty Stadium as Swansea City host Stoke City on matchday eight of the EFL Championship.

Both sides are level on points in the table with an identical record so far, winning and drawing thrice and losing just once, however, the Swans are ranked higher courtesy of a better goal difference.

Having started the season brightly, Steve Cooper's team is now winless in the last three games, dropping down to sixth and losing their early-season momentum.

The Potters are further two places adrift but have their confidence boosted after picking up the first home win of the campaign on Saturday.

Swansea City vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

In 74 official games between these sides, Stoke City narrowly edge in front with 30 victories to Swansea's 23, and another 21 matches ending all square.

Last season, Stoke did a domestic double over the Welsh side, winning 2-1 away before registering a 2-0 victory at home.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Swansea City vs Stoke City Team News

The Swans have no fresh injury concerns and do not have any players suspended for the clash either. Declan John, who's been AWOL since the turn of the year, has returned to training, though a breakthrough into the squad appears unlikely at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Declan John

For Stoke City, Joe Allen and Ryan Shawcross are back in training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles and a broken leg respectively, but haven't been deemed match-fit yet. Other than those players, manager Michael O'Neill has no fresh casualties.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Joe Allen and Ryan Shawcross

Swansea City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Swansea City (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman; Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi; Connor Roberts, Korey Smith, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell; Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe.

Stoke City (3-4-3): Adam Davies; Nathan Collins, Harry Souttar, James Chester; Tommy Smith, John Obi Mikel, Jordan Thompson, James McClean; Jacob Brown, Steven Fletcher, Tyrese Campbell.

Swansea City vs Stoke City Prediction

This is a clash of two erratic sides, so it can go either way, though Stoke's slightly superior head-to-head record might give them the psychological edge.

Stoke have also scored seven times from just the last three games - as much as Swansea have managed all season so far, so that favors the visitors, who are expected to win this match.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City