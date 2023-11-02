Swansea City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Swansea City and Sunderland will trade tackles in an EFL Championship matchday 15 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Liam Cullen's 28th-minute strike helped the Welsh outfit claim maximum points.

Sunderland, meanwhile, needed to come from behind to claim maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Norwich City. Hwang Ui-Jo put the Canaries ahead in the 23rd minute while Trai Hume drew the hosts level in the 37th minute. Daniel Neil gave the Black Cats the lead in the 45th minute and Jack Clarke made sure of the result from the spot with 10 minutes to go.

The win took the Tyne-Wear outfit to ninth spot in the league, having garnered 22 points from 14 games. Swansea City sit in 13th place with 18 points to show for their efforts in 14 games.

Swansea City vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 36 occasions in the past. Sunderland have a slightly better record with 13 wins to their name while Swansea City were victorious in 12 previous games.

Their most recent clash came in January 2023 when Swansea claimed a 3-1 away win.

Swansea City have scored at least two goals in each of the last five head-to-head games.

Sunderland have not scored first in any of their last four games.

Five of Swansea City's last five home games in all competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Sunderland have managed just one away win against Swansea City since 1963.

Swansea City have kept just one clean sheet at home in the league this season.

Swansea City vs Sunderland Prediction

Swansea City recorded their first points of the season against a side currently above them in the table with their victory over Blackburn Rovers. The result also ended a 52-year drought of wins at Ewood Park and will give them confidence heading into a game against a side they have gotten the better of in recent meetings.

This is not a fixture Sunderland will relish. The Black Cats have won just two of their last 20 games against the Swans and have particularly struggled on their visits to South Wales.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Sunderland

Swansea City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals