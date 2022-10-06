Swansea City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

Swansea City host Sunderland at the Liberty Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to extend their winning run to four games.

The Swans are flying high at the moment after a hat-trick of wins in their last three games, having won only twice in their previous nine.

After making light work of Hull City in a 3-0 drubbing, the Welsh outfit left it late against West Brom and Watford to win 3-2 and 2-1 respectively.

With 18 points from 12 games, Swansea are now in sixth place and back in contention for the promotion playoff spots.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are coming off the back of three consecutive draws since beating Reading 3-0 last month.

This has seen them slip out of the promotion spots down to eighth place with 17 points from 12, and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track.

Swansea City vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 34 previous clashes between the sides, with Sunderland winning 13 times and losing to Swansea on 11 occasions.

Swansea beat Sunderland home and away in their last encounter, which came in the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Outside the top-flight, Swansea and Sunderland haven't met since the 1979-80 season when both were in the second tier.

Swansea have won two of their last three home league games - one more than what they had managed in their previous 10.

After the 3-0 defeat of Hull City, Swansea are on course to keep consecutive clean sheets in home league games for the first time since a run of four between September and October 2021.

Sunderland have been beaten on their last two trips to Wales, last losing three in a row in February 2004.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has picked up one point in five away league games against Swansea, while seeing his teams score only twice in the run.

Swansea City vs Sunderland Prediction

Swansea are currently on a rampage while Sunderland have gone through the motions lately.

This contrasting run of form makes the Swans favorites to win this fixture, especially considering their attacking might and never-say-die attitude.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Sunderland

Swansea City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Swansea City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

