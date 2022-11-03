Swansea City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022

Swansea City and Wigan Athletic will go head-to-head at the Liberty Stadium in round 20 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (November 5).

The Latics head into the weekend on a run of five defeats and will look to end this dry spell.

Swansea failed to move into the promotion playoffs places, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Preston North End on Tuesday. Before that, the Swans were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and one draw.

With 28 points from 18 games, Swansea are eighth in the Championship standings but could rise as high as fifth with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Wigan were left empty handed once again, as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Stoke City in their last game. They have now lost five straight league games since a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on October 11.

With 19 points from 18 games, Wigan are 22nd in the standings, one point off Hull City just outside the relegation zone.

Swansea City vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Swansea hold a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 27 meetings.

Wigan have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Swansea are unbeaten in eight games against the Latics, picking up five wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss in October 2010.

Wigan have lost their last five league games, conceding ten goals and scoring three.

The Swans are on a run of four straight home wins since a 1-0 loss against Sheffield United on September 13.

Swansea City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Swansea will back themselves to see off a Wigan side on a five-game losing streak. A one-sided affair could ensue, with the Swans to extend their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Swansea City vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

