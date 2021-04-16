Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City aim to consolidate their promotion hopes against bottom-side Wycombe Wanderers at the Liberty Stadium in Championship action on Saturday.

The Swans are third in the league table with 75 points, seven off second-placed Watford, and three clear of Brentford, who have a game in hand over them.

Even though a direct place in the Premier League seems unlikely, Steve Cooper's side are aiming to at least go into the playoffs. That is something they haven't achieved since getting relegated in 2018.

Things are the polar opposite in their rival camp as Wycombe are counting down the days before their relegation from the Championship is confirmed.

The debutants have endured a torrid campaign so far, winning only eight games all season and losing 24 times. They sit nine points adrift of safety with just five games left in the season.

The Chairboys managed to give their fans something to cheer about by winning back-to-back games at the start of the month. However, the loss to Luton Town last weekend brought them back down to earth.

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head

There have been 15 previous meetings between the sides, with Swansea winning seven but losing to Wycombe six times.

The Welsh outfit also secured a 2-0 victory over Wycombe earlier this season, their second consecutive league win against them.

We would like to thank fellow clubs, supporters, executives and stakeholders for their messages of support over the past seven days 🤍🖤



We will collectively continue this battle against online abuse and discrimination.



We hope for change.#EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/D7HJklWhRr — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 15, 2021

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Swansea City

The home side have a few casualties with Liam Cullen, Steven Benda, Jordan Morris and Tivonge Rushesha all out injured.

But they've been on the treatment table for at least two months, so head coach Cooper is settled with his current lineup.

Injured: Liam Cullen, Steven Benda, Jordan Morris and Tivonge Rushesha

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Back to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday!



Our first ever visit in 2006 started a phenomenal run to the League Cup semi-final, as Matt Bloomfield recalled with the Ex-Players Association four years ago.#SWAvWYC pic.twitter.com/ro33F3eNMS — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) April 15, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers

Dominic Gape will remain out with a calf problem he sustained at the start of the month. Meanwhile, Josh Knight was shown a straight red in the last game and will be suspended from the clash.

Injured: Dominic Gape

Suspended: Josh Knight

Unavailable: None

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Swansea City (4-3-3): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Ryan Manning; Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Conor Hourihane; Andre Ayew, Wayne Routledge, Jamal Lowe.

Wycombe Wanderers (4-2-3-1): David Stockdale; Jason McCarthy, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Joe Jacobson; Dennis Adeniran, Curtis Thompson; Admiral Muskwe, David Wheeler, Fred Onyedinma; Uche Ikpeazu.

Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

There is a huge mismatch between the two sides heading in completely opposite directions.

Despite the Chairboys producing some improved performances lately, we do not expect them to beat the Swans, who should win easily.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers