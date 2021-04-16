Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City aim to consolidate their promotion hopes against bottom-side Wycombe Wanderers at the Liberty Stadium in Championship action on Saturday.
The Swans are third in the league table with 75 points, seven off second-placed Watford, and three clear of Brentford, who have a game in hand over them.
Even though a direct place in the Premier League seems unlikely, Steve Cooper's side are aiming to at least go into the playoffs. That is something they haven't achieved since getting relegated in 2018.
Things are the polar opposite in their rival camp as Wycombe are counting down the days before their relegation from the Championship is confirmed.
The debutants have endured a torrid campaign so far, winning only eight games all season and losing 24 times. They sit nine points adrift of safety with just five games left in the season.
The Chairboys managed to give their fans something to cheer about by winning back-to-back games at the start of the month. However, the loss to Luton Town last weekend brought them back down to earth.
Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head
There have been 15 previous meetings between the sides, with Swansea winning seven but losing to Wycombe six times.
The Welsh outfit also secured a 2-0 victory over Wycombe earlier this season, their second consecutive league win against them.
Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W
Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L
Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News
Swansea City
The home side have a few casualties with Liam Cullen, Steven Benda, Jordan Morris and Tivonge Rushesha all out injured.
But they've been on the treatment table for at least two months, so head coach Cooper is settled with his current lineup.
Injured: Liam Cullen, Steven Benda, Jordan Morris and Tivonge Rushesha
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Wycombe Wanderers
Dominic Gape will remain out with a calf problem he sustained at the start of the month. Meanwhile, Josh Knight was shown a straight red in the last game and will be suspended from the clash.
Injured: Dominic Gape
Suspended: Josh Knight
Unavailable: None
Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI
Swansea City (4-3-3): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Ryan Manning; Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Conor Hourihane; Andre Ayew, Wayne Routledge, Jamal Lowe.
Wycombe Wanderers (4-2-3-1): David Stockdale; Jason McCarthy, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Joe Jacobson; Dennis Adeniran, Curtis Thompson; Admiral Muskwe, David Wheeler, Fred Onyedinma; Uche Ikpeazu.
Swansea City vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction
There is a huge mismatch between the two sides heading in completely opposite directions.
Despite the Chairboys producing some improved performances lately, we do not expect them to beat the Swans, who should win easily.
Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers