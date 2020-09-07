Sweden vs Portugal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Sweden are set to host Portugal at the Friends Arena on Wednesday in a UEFA Nations League fixture.

Sweden come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to France. Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe scored the sole goal of the game, in which Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann missed a penalty for France.

Portugal, on the other hand, thrashed Croatia 4-1. Despite the absence of Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo due to injury, goals from Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva ensured the win for Fernando Santos' side. Bruno Petkovic scored the consolation goal for Croatia.

Sweden vs Portugal Head-to-Head

In 18 encounters between the two European sides, the record is fairly even. Portugal have won five games, lost seven and drawn six.

Regresso ao trabalho ✅ Foco total no jogo com a Suécia! #VamosTodos #VamosComTudo



Back to work ✅ Our focus is on the game with Sweden! #TeamPortugal pic.twitter.com/TR1c5mPbRK — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 6, 2020

Their most recent encounter was a friendly in 2017, which Sweden won 3-2. A brace from Viktor Claesson and a Joao Cancelo own goal secured the win for Sweden. An Andreas Granqvist own goal and a Cristiano Ronaldo strike proved to be scant consolation for Portugal.

Sweden form guide: D-W-W-L

Advertisement

Portugal form guide: L-W-W-W

Sweden vs Portugal Team News

For Sweden, experienced left-back Martin Olsson withdrew from the squad after a spread of coronavirus among Helsingborg players. Other than that, there are no known injury issues or withdrawals from the squad.

There are no debut caps to be handed out this time around, with manager Janne Andersson having picked an experienced squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Portugal's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game against Croatia, but is expected to be fit for this match. Fernando Santos has picked a talented and experienced squad.

Barcelona's latest acquisition, forward Francisco Trincao, made his debut against Croatia. Granada's defensive duo, goalkeeper Rui Silva and centre-back Domingos Duarte, could be in line for debut caps.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: 10 most expensive Chelsea signings of all time

Sweden vs Portugal Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Pontus Jansson, Victor Lindelof, Pierre Bengtsson, Dejan Kulusevski, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Neves, Danilo Pereira, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo

Sweden vs Portugal Prediction

Sweden will have to be wary of this Portugal side. Talented midfielder Dejan Kulusevski did not start the game against France, and the Juventus player might very well do so against Portugal. In Victor Lindelof and Pontus Jansson they have two quality centre-backs, while Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak could provide some youthful energy upfront.

Portugal, on the other hand, will likely have Ronaldo in the first XI once more. The likes of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva will be key, while either Joao Felix or Andre Silva will start in attack. The quality in the Portugal team is likely sufficient to see Ronaldo and his teammates emerge with the victory.

Prediction: Sweden 0-2 Portugal

Also Read: 10 greatest players to have played under Pep Guardiola