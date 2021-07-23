Sweden Women vs Australia Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sweden Women are back in action with another match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as they take on Australia Women on Saturday. Both teams pulled off impressive results earlier this week and will be intent on a victory in this fixture.
Australia Women got their Olympics campaign off to a good start with a narrow 2-1 victory over New Zealand Women in their previous game. The Socceroos were given a run for their money by their neighbours and have a point to prove this weekend.
Sweden Women, on the other hand, were much more comprehensive in their opening game and thrashed USA Women by a 3-0 margin. The Scandinavians have excellent players in their ranks and have established their credentials in the competition.
Sweden Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head
Sweden Women have a good record against Australia Women and have won one out of three matches played between the two teams. Australia Women have never defeated Sweden Women in an official fixture and will want to create history this weekend.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.
Sweden Women form guide: W-D-W-W-D
Australia Women form guide: W-L-D-L-L
Sweden Women vs Australia Women Team News
Sweden Women
Magdalena Eriksson is the only injury concern for Sweden and might not feature in this game. The Swedes are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Magdalena Eriksson
Suspended: None
Australia Women
Australia Women do not have any injury concerns at the moment and will need to name their best team this week. The Socceroos will unlikely to experiment with their lineup in this match.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sweden Women vs Australia Women Predicted XI
Sweden Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hedvig Lindahl; Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Bjorn, Amanda Ilestedt, Hanna Glas; Kosovare Asllani, Caroline Seger, Filippa Angeldal; Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfo, Sofia Jakobsson
Australia Women Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lydia Williams; Stephanie Catley, Clare Polkinghorne, Ellie Carpenter; Tameka Yallop, Emily Van Egmond, Elise Kellond-Knight, Hayley Raso; Kyah Simon, Samantha Kerr, Caitlin Foord
Sweden Women vs Australia Women Prediction
Sweden Women laid down a marker with their historic performance against USA Women and could potentially be one of the favourites to win the gold medal this year. The Swedes have a robust squad and could secure qualification for the knock-outs this weekend.
Australia Women were also impressive against New Zealand Women but endured a poor run of form before the Olympics. Sweden Women are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Sweden Women 2-0 Australia Women
