Switzerland vs Cameroon Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 13 of FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is already packed with thrilling games, with Switzerland and Cameroon set to join the fray at Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.

The two teams will likely use the clash to set the tone for their campaigns before facing five-time winners Brazil and Serbia in Group G.

Switzerland’s robust squad is led by Arsenal ace Granit Xhaka, who has contributed three goals and three assists to the Gunners’ phenomenal run so far. Four other Premier League-based players made the list, including Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji and Denis Zakaria of Chelsea. A fifth consecutive appearance since 2006 deserves a remarkable statement.

Cameroon arrived in Qatar with an eye-catching team as well, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting getting a great deal of attention. The 33-year-old forward has netted six league goals for Bayern Munich this term.

Midfielder Frank Anguissa has been a consistent performer for Serie A leaders Napoli, with three goals and six assists to his name. Coach Rigobert Song says “we don’t want to make only Cameroonians proud but all Africans.”

🇨🇭 Nati @nati_sfv_asf Die Doku-Serie «The Pressure Game – Im Herzen der Schweizer Nati» erscheint am 22.3.23 auf SRF

La série documentaire «The Pressure Game - au coeur de la Nati» sortira le 22.3.23 sur RTS



football.ch Die Doku-Serie «The Pressure Game – Im Herzen der Schweizer Nati» erscheint am 22.3.23 auf SRFLa série documentaire «The Pressure Game - au coeur de la Nati» sortira le 22.3.23 sur RTS 🚨🎥 Die Doku-Serie «The Pressure Game – Im Herzen der Schweizer Nati» erscheint am 22.3.23 auf SRFLa série documentaire «The Pressure Game - au coeur de la Nati» sortira le 22.3.23 sur RTSℹ️ 👉 football.ch https://t.co/6oTfquUK72

Switzerland vs Cameroon Head-to-Head stats

This will be the first time Switzerland and Cameroon are facing off against each other in men's football.

Switzerland played an exhibition game against another reputable African team, Ghana, last week, losing 2-0. The last time Cameroon played a European team was in 2017 against Germany in the Confederations Cup, which they lost 3-1.

Switzerland form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Cameroon form guide: W-L-L-D-D

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

Switzerland wrapped up their Nations League campaign on an impressive note, winning three successive games against Portugal, Spain, and the Czech Republic. The A-Team scored five goals in the process and conceded twice.

Monaco star Breel Embolo’s incredible work has helped sustain the Swiss team across all competitions this year. He has scored 10 goals so far this year, making him a top target for the defenders of Cameroon – interestingly his country of birth.

The Indomitable Lions are known for their relentless fighting spirit, which they will surely deploy against Switzerland. Their abundant stamina will be another attribute coach Song will be counting on to overwhelm the Europeans.

South Korea v Cameroon - International Friendly

Switzerland’s World Cup opening match record is quite impressive. In their last 11 appearances, the team have won five opening games, drawing three and losing three. With their next opponent being Brazil, coach Murat Yakin will strive to prevail over Cameroon. Embolo, Haris Seferovic, Noah Okafor, Akanji and Remo Freuler are some of the frontmen he will be relying on to accomplish that mission.

Cameroon have won only one opener in their last seven appearances, drawing four and losing two. Vincent Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Christian Bassogog and Karl Toko Ekambi are capable of helping the Lions pull off a shock win ahead of their second match against Serbia.

Get Denmark vs Tunisia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes