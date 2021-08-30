Switzerland vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Switzerland are set to play Greece at the St. Jakob Park on Wednesday for a friendly game.

Switzerland come into this game on the back of a 1-1 (1-3p) loss to Luis Enrique's Spain in the quarter-final of UEFA Euro 2020. A first-half own goal from Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria for Spain was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Lyon forward Xherdan Shaqiri for Switzerland, who had Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler sent off in the second-half. Spain eventually triumphed on penalties.

Greece, on the other hand, beat Stale Solbakken's Norway 2-1 in a friendly fixture. First-half goals from Olympiacos stars Giorgos Masouras and Thanasis Androutsos sealed the deal for John van't Schip's Greece. Salernitana defender Stefan Strandberg scored the consolation goal for Norway.

Switzerland vs Greece Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Switzerland hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost two and drawn four.

The two countries last faced each other in 2018 in a friendly game, with Switzerland beating Greece 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal from midfielder Blerim Dzemaili.

Switzerland form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Greece form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Switzerland vs Greece Team News

Switzerland

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin has named a strong squad. Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Lyon forward Xherdan Shaqiri have been regulars for a long time, while the Borussia Dortmund duo of Gregor Kobel and Manuel Akanji, as well as Borussia Monchengladbach quartet of Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo have been named as well.

There could be potential debuts for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, Young Boys centre-back Cedric Zesiger and Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Andi Zeqiri.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Das erste Aufgebot von Murat Yakin

La première convocation de Murat Yakin

La prima convocazione di Murat Yakin



🇨🇭🆚 🇬🇷

📆 1.9 | 🕘 20h45

🎟️ 👉 https://t.co/LvDlnGCgvt



🇨🇭🆚 🇮🇹

📆 5.9 | 🕘 20h45

🎟️ 👉 https://t.co/LvDlnGCgvt (ab/dès/dal 30.8, 14h00)



NIR 🆚🇨🇭

— 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) August 27, 2021

Greece

Meanwhile, Greece have included Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas, Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Panagiotis Retsos and AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis. There could be a debut for Rakow Czestochowa winger Giannis Papanikolaou.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs Greece Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Kevin Mbabu, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Steven Zuber, Mario Gavranovic

Greece Predicted XI (5-3-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Thanasis Androutsos, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Kostantinos Mavropanos, Giorgos Tzavellas, Dimitris Giannoulis, Petros Mantalos, Kostas Galanopoulos, Andreas Bouchalakis, Vangelis Pavlidis, Giorgos Masouras

Switzerland vs Greece Prediction

Switzerland enjoyed an excellent run at UEFA Euro 2020, and nearly reached the semi-finals of the tournament. They now have a new manager at the helm in the form of former Sion and Schaffhausen boss Murat Yakin, who replaces Vladimir Petkovic.

Greece, on the other hand, have some talented young players in the squad. The likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Dimitris Giannoulis and Vangelis Pavlidis look good. Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis, who is currently injured, is another player who is highly rated.

Farke says he expects Christos Tzolis to be out 2-3 weeks with his calf injury after a scan.



— Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) August 28, 2021

Switzerland should be able to win here.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-0 Greece

