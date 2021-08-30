Switzerland vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Switzerland are set to play Greece at the St. Jakob Park on Wednesday for a friendly game.
Switzerland come into this game on the back of a 1-1 (1-3p) loss to Luis Enrique's Spain in the quarter-final of UEFA Euro 2020. A first-half own goal from Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria for Spain was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Lyon forward Xherdan Shaqiri for Switzerland, who had Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler sent off in the second-half. Spain eventually triumphed on penalties.
Greece, on the other hand, beat Stale Solbakken's Norway 2-1 in a friendly fixture. First-half goals from Olympiacos stars Giorgos Masouras and Thanasis Androutsos sealed the deal for John van't Schip's Greece. Salernitana defender Stefan Strandberg scored the consolation goal for Norway.
Switzerland vs Greece Head-to-Head
In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Switzerland hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost two and drawn four.
The two countries last faced each other in 2018 in a friendly game, with Switzerland beating Greece 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal from midfielder Blerim Dzemaili.
Switzerland form guide: L-W-W-L-D
Greece form guide: W-D-D-W-D
Switzerland vs Greece Team News
Switzerland
Switzerland manager Murat Yakin has named a strong squad. Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Lyon forward Xherdan Shaqiri have been regulars for a long time, while the Borussia Dortmund duo of Gregor Kobel and Manuel Akanji, as well as Borussia Monchengladbach quartet of Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo have been named as well.
There could be potential debuts for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, Young Boys centre-back Cedric Zesiger and Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Andi Zeqiri.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Greece
Meanwhile, Greece have included Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas, Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Panagiotis Retsos and AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis. There could be a debut for Rakow Czestochowa winger Giannis Papanikolaou.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Switzerland vs Greece Predicted XI
Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Kevin Mbabu, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Steven Zuber, Mario Gavranovic
Greece Predicted XI (5-3-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Thanasis Androutsos, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Kostantinos Mavropanos, Giorgos Tzavellas, Dimitris Giannoulis, Petros Mantalos, Kostas Galanopoulos, Andreas Bouchalakis, Vangelis Pavlidis, Giorgos Masouras
Switzerland vs Greece Prediction
Switzerland enjoyed an excellent run at UEFA Euro 2020, and nearly reached the semi-finals of the tournament. They now have a new manager at the helm in the form of former Sion and Schaffhausen boss Murat Yakin, who replaces Vladimir Petkovic.
Greece, on the other hand, have some talented young players in the squad. The likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Dimitris Giannoulis and Vangelis Pavlidis look good. Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis, who is currently injured, is another player who is highly rated.
Switzerland should be able to win here.
Prediction: Switzerland 1-0 Greece
Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day
Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article