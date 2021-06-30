Switzerland vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Switzerland are set to play Spain at the Gazprom Arena on Friday in the quarter-final of the UEFA Euro 2020.

Switzerland come into this game on the back of a 3-3 (4-5 pens) win over Didier Deschamps' France on Monday in the Round of 16. A brace from Benfica striker Haris Seferovic and a goal from Dinamo Zagreb forward Mario Gavranovic for Switzerland was cancelled out by a brace from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and a goal from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Switzerland eventually triumphed on penalties, with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe's attempt being saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Spain, on the other hand, beat Zlatko Dalic's Croatia 5-3 on Monday in the Round of 16. Goals from Paris Saint-Germain forward Pablo Sarabia, Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, Manchester City winger Ferran Torres, Juventus striker Alvaro Morata and Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal ensured victory for Luis Enrique's Spain.

An own goal from Barcelona midfielder Pedri and goals from Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic and Atalanta mdifielder Mario Pasalic proved to be mere consolation for Croatia.

Switzerland vs Spain Head-to-Head

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Spain hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost one and drawn five.

The two countries last faced each other last year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler for Switzerland was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno for Spain. Switzerland had Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi sent off in the second-half.

Switzerland form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-L-D

Spain form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-D-D

Switzerland vs Spain Team News

Switzerland

Switzerland have no known injury issues, but will be without their talisman and captain Granit Xhaka, who is suspended. Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri, Eintracht Frankfurt winger Steven Zuber and Benfica striker Haris Seferovic have all impressed so far.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Granit Xhaka

Spain

Meanwhile, Spain could be without Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Valencia left-back Jose Luis Gaya, with both players nursing injuries. Barcelona midfielders Sergio Busquets and Pedri, Juventus striker Alvaro Morata and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Pablo Sarabia have all done well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jose Luis Gaya, David de Gea

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs Spain Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia

Switzerland vs Spain Prediction

Switzerland shocked the world by beating France in the Round of 16, and will be brimming with confidence. However, their star performer against France, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, is not available, and his loss could cause huge problems for Vladimir Petkovic's side.

Spain, on the other hand, are finding their groove after a slow start to the tournament. They have scored five goals in their last two games, and the likes of Sarabia, Morata and Torres have impressed. With both Portugal and France out of the tournament, Spain will fancy their chances of going all the way now.

Spain will be the favourites, although Switzerland will not make it easy for them.

Prediction: Switzerland 1-3 Spain

