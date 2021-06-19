Switzerland vs Turkey Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 26 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Turkey take on Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are fighting for a third-place finish in Group A and will be desperate for a victory in this fixture.

Turkey have failed to meet expectations at Euro 2020 and are yet to find the back of the net in the competition. The Turkish outfit has conceded five goals in its last two goals and will likely play for pride in this fixture.

Switzerland, on the other hand, have excellent players in their ranks but have largely failed to hit their stride at the Euros this year. The Swiss were outclassed by Italy last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Switzerland vs Turkey Head-to-Head

Turkey have an impressive record against Switzerland and have won eight games out of a total of 15 matches played between the two teams. Switzerland have managed four victories against Turkey and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2008 and resulted in a 2-1 victory for Turkey. Switzerland have improved over the years and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Switzerland form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Turkey form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Switzerland vs Turkey: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Turkey have a strong squad

While Turkey do have Merih Demiral and Caglar Soyuncu in defence, a total of 11 goals have been conceded in their last eight games. Turkey have been well below their best in the competition and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Switzerland and Turkey have faced each other on only one occasion in a major international tournament. The previous meeting at Euro 2008 ended in a narrow victory for Turkey.

Turkey will rely heavily on Burak Yilmaz to shoulder their goalscoring burden against Switzerland this weekend. Yilmaz scored 16 goals in Lille's successful Ligue 1 campaign but is yet to score his first goal at Euro 2020.

Switzerland's defeat at the hands of Italy last week was their first defeat in official competitions this year. The Swiss were uncharacteristically poor against the Azzurri and have a point to prove in this fixture.

