Sydney FC vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Sydney FC take on Melbourne City at the Leichhardt Oval on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Sydney FC are currently in fourth place in the A-League standings and have managed to recover from a poor start to their campaign. The reigning champions thrashed Melbourne Victory by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Melbourne City have also enjoyed a good season and find themselves in second place in the league table at the moment. The Melbourne-based outfit edged Wellington Phoenix to a 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 14 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed only eight victories against Sydney FC and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February earlier this year and ended in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Melbourne City. Sydney FC committed several errors on the day and cannot afford a similar mishap this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-W

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-W-W

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Trent Buhagiar and Christopher Zuvela are also injured and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic, Trent Buhagiar, Christopher Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be included in the squad for the game against Sydney FC. Aiden O'Neill remains ruled out with a back injury, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City Prediction

Sydney FC have been fairly inconsistent in the A-League this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The reigning champions were excellent against Melbourne Victory and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Melbourne City have been exceptional this season and will present Sydney FC with a stern challenge this weekend. Both teams have good players in their ranks and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-2 Melbourne City

