Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of important matches this weekend as Sydney FC lock horns with Newcastle Jets at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate this season.

Sydney FC find themselves in seventh place in the A-League standings at the moment and are yet to meet their potential this season. The reigning champions edged Western United to a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will want to build a streak of victories this month.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are currently in 11th place in the league table and have not endured a positive campaign. The Jets suffered a 2-1 defeat against Adelaide United in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this match.

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an excellent record against Newcastle Jets and have won 26 matches out of a total of 44 games played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only eight victories against Sydney FC and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July last year and ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Newcastle Jets. Sydney FC were dismal on the day and will need to put in more effort on Saturday.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-L-D

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-D-W

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Paulo Retre served his suspension against Brisbane Roar and is available for this match.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, and Jason Hoffman going into this game. The Jets have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Jason Hoffman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Sydney FC did show signs of resurgence against Western United last week and will be intent on making the most of their form this weekend. The reigning A-League champions have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Newcastle Jets have endured a difficult campaign so far and will need to bounce back this weekend. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-0 Newcastle Jets

