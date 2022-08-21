"Symbol of football" - Emilio Butragueno heaps praise on Real Madrid superstar for stunning performance in 4-1 win against Celta Vigo 

Emilio Butragueno, director of institutional relations at Real Madrid, has heaped praise on the club's star midfielder Luka Modric for his contributions in their 4-1 win over Celta Vigo. Praising the Croatian skipper, Emilio Butragueno said that Luka Modric is a 'symbol of football.'

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner scored an excellent long-range goal to put Real Madrid ahead in the match. The Croatian international then set up Vinicius Junior to help his team take a two-goal lead over Celta Vigo.

The win at Balaidos was Real Madrid's second of the season, putting the defending champions at the top of the La Liga table with six points.

Praising the 36-year-old's performance against Celta Vigo, Emilio Butragueno said via Mundo Deportivo:

"Luka is a symbol of football, a player who enhances this sport by how he plays and his way of being a unique player that we have to continue to enjoy. He has scored a goal that has been a beauty. He is an example for everyone.''

Ever since he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeau from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Luka Modric has been a key figure in Real Madrid's domination of La Liga and the Champions League.

The Croatian midfielder, along with Toni Kroos and Casemiro, is considered to be one of the most successful midfield trios in the history of the game, and won five Champions League titles and several other domestic and European titles during their time together.

Butragueno also touched upon the positives for Real Madrid from the game on Saturday and said the team deserved the win at Balaidos. He added:

"We are very happy with the team's performance against an opponent that has played very well. We have been very precise up front at critical moments of the game and it is a deserved result. The team's performance has been optimal. Celta had the initiative for 20 minutes and the team had solidarity, and then the individual talent put us ahead on the scoreboard and the second half was ours.''

Celta Vigo fans give Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric a standing ovation for his performance on Saturday

Luka Modric was hailed by opposition fans at Balaidos on Saturday for his outstanding performance in the game. Celta Vigo fans gave a standing ovation to the 36-year-old midfielder for scoring one and assisting a goal in the match.

The Los Blancos linchpin has been a consistent performer across many seasons and has played a vital role in the club's success over the past decade. The younger players at the Santiago Bernabeau have a once-in-a-generation player to learn from a generational talent at the club by seeing him from close quarters.

