"Tactical battle between both managers" - Michael Owen makes bold predicts for Manchester City vs PSG clash

Manchester City and PSG are set to lock horns in the Champions League for the second time this season. Both clubs will be looking to come out on top in what promises to be a clash of the titans at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has dropped his prediction for the highly anticipated fixture. The Englishman expects the Premier League giants to earn a narrow victory over their Ligue 1 counterparts.

Owen believes the financial prowess and the high caliber of players possessed by both teams makes this clash an even one and he expects to see an exciting match.

"Well, this is a proper game. Two of the richest and most talented sides collide in Manchester," the former Reds forward was quoted as saying.

"Let’s be honest, you wouldn’t be disappointed if this was the final. With both sides having so much going forward I’m hoping for an exciting match."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino are two of the finest tacticians in the world right now. Michael Owen is looking forward to a tactical battle between the two managers.

"I think it will be probably end up as a tactical battle between both managers," he remarked.

The Englishman then proceeded by predicting the exact score for the epic clash, tipping the Cityzens to record a 2-1 triumph over the Parisians. He said:

"It will no doubt be tight, but PSG have been too inconsistent for me this season so I’m siding with City to win 2-1."

Manchester City and PSG in the Champions League this season

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino set for a tactical battle

The Champions League's toughest group this term pitted Manchester City and PSG together with RB Leipzig and Club Brugge in Group A.

After playing four games so far, the two clubs (City and PSG) find themselves in a convenient position to progress into the next round of the tournament.

City currently top the table with nine points, having recorded three victories and one draw. PSG, meanwhile, are close behind with eight points, courtesy of their two wins and two draws.

Whoever wins tonight's fixture between the two clubs will secure instant qualification into the next round.

