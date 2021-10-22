Team of the future: Predicting the world’s best XI in 2025

Some football players have been achieving record numbers and winning trophies at a consistent rate for the last decade. Names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi easily come to mind, but the duo - aged 36 and 34 respectively - are in the twilight years of their careers.

The current Ballon d'Or nomination list could be the last to include both world-class stars. Messi and Ronaldo may struggle to maintain the high standards they set for world football for over 10 years.

Goal @goal Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi 🍿 Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi 🍿 https://t.co/QA8Vi0baNW

The world is looking forward to the future of football after Messi and Ronaldo eventually hang up their boots with much fanfare. Many potential world-class stars of the next generation have already popped across European football.

Will there be another set of players who will rule supreme and dominate the Ballon d'Or podium for the next decade? Or are we about to see the last of the greatest ascendancy in football's prestigious individual awards?

Some believe that players like Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland will form the new rivalry in football dominance. Others believe that the brilliance of their entire age group would never let just two players shine brighter than the others.

One thing is for certain: the next five years will see a radical change in the World's best XI. There will come a star-studded lineup that will not include Cristiano Ronaldo's prowess on the left flank or Lionel Messi's dominance on the right.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the potential future of football: the world's best XI in five years.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma | Paris Saint-Germain

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The summer transfer window saw Gianluigi Donnarumma make the switch from AC Milan to PSG. The move went through after he was unable to agree new contract terms with the Rossoneri.

It was a significant blow for the Italian giants, who had built the brilliant goalkeeper from their youth system. Milan even handed him the starting position in goal in the first-team before he turned 18.

Donnarumma's time in Italy was highly successful, with the star picking up 88 clean sheets and conceding only 265 goals in 251 appearances. He has conceded just four goals in five games for PSG this season, with two clean sheets along the way.

At just 22, the star goalkeeper isn't even near his prime yet. In four years when he's 26, Gianluigi Donnarumma could easily become the best keeper in the world.

Left-back: Alphonso Davies | Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

Taking over David Alaba's left-back spot at Bayern Munich is not an easy thing to do, especially when you're a teenager. Enter Alphonso Davies.

The star lit up the left flank so remarkably for Bayern Munich in recent seasons that Alaba had to switch to centre-back. Davies' brilliance in the MLS caught Bayern's attention a few years ago, and they were quick to snatch him up from Canada.

Since signing for the Bavarians, Davies has been a revelation. His marauding attacks and pacey runs on the left have been a great source of creativity for the club. Now 20 years old, the star already has an astonishing 10 trophies with Bayern, including a Champions League title and three back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

By 2025, there's no telling how many more trophies Davies might add to his cabinet.

Center-back: Matthijs de Ligt | Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt in action for the Netherlands.

A scintillating 2018-19 season where he captained the Ajax team with brilliant displays of defending and leadership brought Matthijs de Ligt to the fore.

It was already clear then that Ajax had a new star on their hands, and they wouldn't be able to hold onto him for long. De Ligt guided the Dutch giants to an exciting Champions League run where they managed to topple Juventus in the quarter-finals. The side eventually suffered heartbreak at the hands of Tottenham in the semi-finals.

Although quite a few European clubs had their eyes on de Ligt, the star made the decision to move to Turin in 2019. The towering centre-back has already spent two seasons in Serie A and is currently in his third season with the Bianconeri.

De Ligt may not have the impressive goalscoring prowess he picked up at Ajax. But his defensive skills are blameless and he can only grow from here.

Center-back: Ruben Dias | Manchester City

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias.

When Vincent Kompany announced his decision to leave the Cityzens after a worthy career, many wondered who would take his place. Kompany was an excellent leader and a rock in Manchester City's defense.

Pep Guardiola's first choice was Benfica's Ruben Dias, a 23-year-old centre-back with a good head on his shoulders and a sharp eye for key tackles.

Manchester City @ManCity mancity.com We are delighted to announce that @rubendias has signed a new six-year contract! ✍️Having joined from Benfica last September, Dias’ new deal will keep him at the Club through until the summer of 2027.🔷 #ManCity We are delighted to announce that @rubendias has signed a new six-year contract! ✍️Having joined from Benfica last September, Dias’ new deal will keep him at the Club through until the summer of 2027.🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com

Now 24 years old, Dias has become a mainstay at the heart of Manchester City's backline. His leadership and tenacity, which once guided Benfica to the Primeira Liga, has enhanced the Cityzens. Dias guided City to a Premier League title and the League Cup last season.

The Portuguese has spent just one season with the side, picking up two trophies. As things stand, it's clear that Dias is set for more major trophies for City and Portugal.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool

Liverpool full-back Trent-Alexander Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold quickly became renowned at Anfield during his first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp in the 2016-17 season. But his headline moment came during the Champions League comeback against Barcelona in 2019. That audacious corner kick put Alexander-Arnold's name on the world map.

Mature for his age and not a single red card to his name since joining Klopp's main side, the 23-year-old has already won four trophies with Liverpool. This includes the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold is currently regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world, and his brilliant set-piece abilities only add to his amazing resume. He has already picked up three assists in eight games for Liverpool this season as well.

At the moment, nothing can stop the Scouser from standing head and shoulders above every other right-back in the world by 2025.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra