Team of the Season so far featuring the best performers from across the league | Premier League 2019-20

As we enter the business end of the Premier League season, Liverpool are runaway leaders as they've opened up a stunning 22 point lead over defending champions Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's side look like champions-elect at this stage of the season and will be crowned champions of England in May, barring one of the greatest sporting collapses in history and have dominated proceedings right from the get-go.

Aside from pace setters, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have had underwhelming league campaigns thus far and are in serious danger of dropping out of the top 4. In stark contrast, Leicester City, alongside Sheffield United and Wolves, have been a breath of fresh air this season and have dazzled the top flight with an eye-catching brand of football whilst also racking up the points to put them in contention for a place in Europe next season.

6 managers have faced the boot over the course of the season, with the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Everton deciding to make a change in the hot seat amongst others. Watford boss Nigel Pearson is incidentally the club's 3rd permanent manager of the season, after Javi Gracia was sacked in favour of Quique Sanchez Flores, who was also relieved off his duties after a series of underwhelming results.

While Liverpool have dominated the league season thus far, winning all but one of their games which represents the greatest start to a league season in the history of Europe's top five leagues and the Premier League Team of the Season is set to comprise of several players from the runaway leaders.

On that note, here's the team of the season so far.

Goalkeeper - Dean Henderson

After Dean Henderson impressed at Bramall Lane in the Championship last season, the Englishman has transitioned seamlessly into top-flight football and produced a string of top drawer performances for Sheffield United, as they currently 6th position on the Premier League table.

The 22-year-old Manchester United loanee has been one of the standout players for Chris Wilder's side this season and has made a name for himself as one of the best young goalkeepers in world football, having registered 9 shutouts this season in the Premier League.

The young goalkeeper is set to have a bright future in the game and is contention to be named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championships later in the year. While it could be argued that Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson Becker is also in with a shout, the Liverpool goalkeeper missed a chunk of the season owing to a muscle injury, due to which Henderson gets the nod.

