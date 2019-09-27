Teams with the best fixtures Gameweek 7 onwards – Fantasy Premier League 2019

Fantasy Premier League Wizard

While making your next moves in FPL, it might be worthwhile to keep an eye on these teams who have some great fixtures in the next few weeks. Here are the teams I would like to highlight who have a great run of fixtures. Please note that I will be using caps for home games and small case for away games.

#1 Chelsea

Fixture Run:

Chelsea Next 10 fixtures

As you can see, Chelsea has an incredible run of fixtures for the next 10 gameweeks. The only face Manchester City from last season’s top 6 and have some very tasty home and away games coming. Out of the teams they play, Southampton, Newcastle, Watford, Palace, West Ham, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are amongst the 10 worst defences in the country statistically.

In addition, the return of Ngolo Kante, Rudiger and Callum Hudson Odoi could re-ignite Chelsea’s form who looked quite good at the weekend versus Liverpool. Chelsea are only behind City and Liverpool for Goals Scored and Goal Attempts in the box, which bodes well for their attackers. The return of Kante specifically could mean good things for their defence too.

Top 3 players to consider:

· Mason Mount

· Tammy Abraham

· Fikayo Tomori.

#2 Arsenal

Fixture Run:

Arsenal Next 10 fixtures

After Arsenal face Manchester United this weekend, they have an incredibly good run from gameweek 8 to gameweek 16. They play some of the most inviting defences in the division in that period. When it comes to Arsenal, I would completely avoid their defence though. They are 4th in the division for Shots Conceded in the box and 5th for Goals Conceded. That said, they are pretty good statistically for Goals Scored and Goal Attempts inside the box which is why it is a good idea to consider their attackers.

Players to consider:

· Aubameyang

· Pepe

#3 West Ham

Fixture Run:

West Ham United Next 10 fixtures

West Ham are showing some good form in the league, especially defensively with 3 clean sheets in the last 3 games. They have a great 6 fixture run where they have 3 relatively easy home games. Their goalscoring stats have gone down a little, but some patience can possibly pay off here. Defensively, they are doing very well and a couple of their cheap defenders could be very cheeky picks.

Players to consider:

· Fabianski

· Yarmolenko

· Haller