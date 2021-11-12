"Tell them the truth" – Paul Parker urges Solskjaer to "upset" Manchester United stars by calling out their woeful performances

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff need to “upset” players even if “it hurts”. Parker also pointed out that the Norwegian manager needs to surround himself with more experienced coaches to help him reinvigorate the Red Devils.

Here's what he said:

"He needs someone to come in next to him who can help him improve that squad. Ole needs to be stronger but he needs someone experienced, with more stature, in that dressing room working as his assistant. He’s the head coach. In all the great teams that Manchester United have had, look at the assistants that sat next to Alex Ferguson."

“It didn’t bother him having different people around him. He gained experience and it made his teams better. Whoever came in made his teams better and it made him a better manager," Parker added.

According to recent reports, Solskjaer will still be at the helm when Manchester United take on Watford after the international break. This is in stark contrast to recent reports claiming Brendan Rodgers could replace OGS sooner rather than later.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: #MUFC have no plans to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Saturday's defeat in the Manchester derby ❌ BREAKING: #MUFC have no plans to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Saturday's defeat in the Manchester derby ❌

Parker, however, has admitted that Manchester United players will need to be extremely ferocious in order to achieve their goals for this season.

He added:

"We’re in a world now where people can’t shout at people because they get upset. Find out about them. Get them upset. Tell them the truth about their game. It hurts. Roy Keane would have told you that you were c**p on a Monday morning. In this current United side, none of them are shouting at one another."

Will Manchester United finally part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if their rut continues?

Solskjaer's men have lost four of their last six Premier League fixtures. To make matters worse, Manchester United have managed just three wins in ten matches across all competitions.

A 2-0 loss to bitter rivals Manchester City last weekend saw the Red Devils slip to sixth position in the Premier League table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United find themselves nine points off league leaders Chelsea, with pressure piling on the Norwegian manager.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kevin De Bruyne on how Man City prepared for their match against Man United 😳 Kevin De Bruyne on how Man City prepared for their match against Man United 😳 https://t.co/94tWlFkcGO

Despite claims that his job as manager is safe, many believe Solskjaer is one or two poor results away from being sacked.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United take on Watford after the international break on November 20 and will be hoping to turn things around.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee