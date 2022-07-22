"Terminate the current contract" - Fabrizio Romano says Juventus are looking to part ways with 31-year-old midfielder

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Juventus are planning to terminate Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey's contract.

Romano tweeted that Ramsey does not feature in La Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri's plans for the 2022-23 season. The Italian journalist wrote regarding the 31-year-old's future in Turin:

"Juventus are discussing with Aaron Ramsey to terminate the current contract. Negotiations ongoing to reach an agreement in order to part ways, still not completed. Ramsey, out of Allegri’s plans for this season."

The update from Romano comes after the BBC reported that Ramsey, whose current contract runs until 2023, was left out of the Italian side's pre-season squad.

The former Arsenal midfielder made just five appearances for the Old Lady in the first half of last season. He was then shipped out on loan to Scottish giants Rangers.

Ramsey played 13 times across all competitions for the team, scoring two goals and laying out two assists. However, his spell in Scotland has come to be remembered primarily for his penalty shootout miss in the UEFA Europa League final, which Rangers lost.

Since joining Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, Ramsey has endured multiple injury-riddled campaigns. He has played 69 times in all competitions for La Bianconeri, averaging around just 43 minutes per appearance.

The Welshman has recorded six goals and six assists for Allegri's side while winning the Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italia once apiece.

Juventus look set for summer rebuild after poor 2021-22 season

Juventus ended the 2021-22 season with no silverware to their name.

They missed out on Serie A for the second consecutive season, finishing fourth in the standings, 16 points behind winners AC Milan. Allegri's side lost to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final and fell in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League against Villarreal CF.

The Italian giants seem to be in the midst of a major rebuild this summer as they look to put last season behind them. Ramsey looks set to join the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernadeschi in departing the Allianz Stadium.

Bayern will pay €70m guaranteed fee plus €10m in add-ons. Official, confirmed. Bayern have now completed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on a 5-year deal until 2027.Bayern will pay €70m guaranteed fee plus €10m in add-ons. Official, confirmed. Bayern have now completed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on a 5-year deal until 2027. 🔴🤝 #FCBayernBayern will pay €70m guaranteed fee plus €10m in add-ons. https://t.co/EZJKQ5j2Ri

The BBC's report on Ramsey notably stated that the likes of Arthur Melo and Marko Pjaca have also been left out of the club's pre-season squad.

To make up for the departure of multiple stars, Juventus have brought in a few quality players. Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria have joined on free transfers, while they recently announced the arrival of Gleison Bremer on a €50 million deal (as per GOAL).

