Thailand vs Vietnam Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th January 2022

Thailand host Vietnam at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Monday to decide the winner of the 2022-23 AFF Championship.

The neighbors played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Friday, leaving the tie hanging in the balance.

Vietnam hitman Nguyễn Tiến Linh continued his incredible run in the competition by scoring the opening goal for the Golden Star Warriors.

The War Elephants fired back in the second half, with Poramet Arjvirai leveling the scores in the 48th minute before Sarach Yooyen put them in front 15 minutes later.

Alexandré Pölking's side were on course for a huge win but Vũ Văn Thanh broke Thai hearts by scoring for Vietnam in the 88th minute and forcing a share of the spoils.

It all comes down to this one on Monday, with Thailand looking to retain their AFF Championship crown while Vietnam are one game away from their first title since 2018.

Thailand vs Vietnam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 previous clashes between the sides, with Thailand beating Vietnam on 16 occasions, and losing just thrice.

The last two clashes between Thailand and Vietnam have ended in draws - 0-0 in December 2021 and 2-2 in January 2023.

Four of the last five clashes between Thailand and Vietnam have ended in draws. On the only occasion when it didn't, the War Elephants won 2-0.

The two goals they conceded against Thailand were the first pair of goals Vietnam shipped in this tournament, having kept a clean sheet in all six previous games.

Thailand, meanwhile, have conceded five times in the competition.

Thailand vs Vietnam Prediction

Finals are always tough to predict and this one is no different. Thailand have home advantage and boast a strong attacking unit.

Vietnam, meanwhile, have led by example in defense and demonstrated strong resolve in the first leg to snatch a late equalizer.

Although the Golden Star Warriors are playing away from home, they cannot be underestimated and might push Thailand all the way once more.

It could end in another draw before Vietnam prevail on penalties.

Prediction: Thailand 1-1 (2-3 on penalties) Vietnam

Thailand vs Vietnam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vietnam (on penalties)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

