"That collective spirit can only serve us well going forward" - Virgil Van Dijk reacts after Liverpool's controversial loss to Spurs

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has opened up after his side's unbeaten start to the season came to a controversial end against Tottenham Hotspur on September 30. The experienced defender shared his thoughts about the game and how it will shape the rest of his side's season.

Van Dijk was in action for the entire 90 minutes as Liverpool lost to a last-gasp own goal at Tottenham last weekend. The defender saw his side go down to nine men and be denied a perfectly legal goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 2-1 defeat.

Liverpool are set to host Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in their second UEFA Europa League group match at Anfield on October 5. Captain Van Dijk revealed in his program notes ahead of the match that he felt hugely proud of his side after the defeat, writing (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"It isn't very often that you lose a game and the strongest emotion you feel along with the obvious disappointment is pride, but this is exactly how I felt after our defeat to Spurs at the weekend."

He added:

"I was proud to be captain of this club, proud to lead this team and proud of the supporters who backed us to the hilt when so much was going against us. That collective spirit can only serve us well going forward."

Van Dijk admitted that while they lost the points, he is still taking the positives from the game:

"Yes, the points are gone for good but there is nothing stopping us from using the positives and the biggest one for me was definitely the way that we all stuck together. Again, the result went against us, but in so many ways this was Liverpool FC at its defiant and determined best."

Van Dijk also referenced their win over Newcastle United and Bournemouth, where they won despite going down to 10 men, writing:

"It wasn't as if we haven't shown these qualities already this season either. We have shown them in games in which we have gone behind and come back to win. We have shown them in other fixtures when we have been a player down but carried on fighting as if we still had a full 11 on the pitch."

"So, it is up to us to carry on getting up when we get knocked down, hopefully starting with the game tonight."

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp recently opined that the Tottenham game be replayed for the glaring error that cost his side but admitted that it won't happen.

Liverpool keen to bounce back from Spurs defeat

The defeat to Tottenham was the first for Liverpool in all competitions this season, in their ninth game. They have only drawn once in this time, winning seven games.

Liverpool have performed admirably this season despite losing a good number of players in the summer. Their signings appear to have settled well, and they look like they can challenge for titles.

The Reds began their Europa League campaign with a win over Austrian outfit LASK away from home. They will be keen to put the Tottenham game behind them and pick up a second win of the tournament.

Klopp's side will be at full strength for the clash against the Belgian outfit as Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones will be available for selection. The duo will not be in action against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 8 though, following their red cards against Tottenham.