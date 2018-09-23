The 10 Strongest Players in FIFA 19

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.73K // 23 Sep 2018, 07:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lukaku is known for his strength

The latest edition of the FIFA series is less than a week away and in preparation, EA Sports has just dropped the list of the 10 strongest players in the game. We've got you covered as we will break down the list here. Let's get straight into it.

#10 Sebastián Coates

Coates previously played in England (Picture Credit EA Sports)

Coates spent three seasons at Liverpool playing only 24 games, but the Uruguayan has since rebuilt his career in Portugal. The 27-year-old is one of the games strongest defenders, in addition to being one of the top-rated players in the entire Portuguese League.

#9 Kara Mbodji

You can find this CB in the Belgian League (Picture Credit EA Sports)

Mbodji is a tall center back who is an FC Nantes player, on loan from Belgian giants Anderlecht, and he is a regular fixture on the annual strongest players list. A combination of strength and excellent defensive stats, will make Mbodji a popular player amongst Ultimate Team players.

#8 Niklas Süle

The young German plays for Bayern (Picture Credit EA Sports)

After his breakthrough season at Bayern Munich last season, Sule has received an upgrade to his stats in every category. This, of course, includes his strength stat, as the German now has a place in the top 10. The Bayern star is also one of the tallest defenders in Europe. Sule will likely prove to be a dominant force in FIFA 19.

#7 Kalidou Koulibaly

The defender has long been linked with a move to England (Picture Credit EA Sports)

Koulibaly is likely to be one of the most in-demand defenders on both Career Mode and Ultimate Team. An overall rating of 87 puts him among the best defenders on the game, in addition to being the strongest gold carded defender in the game. Be prepared to pay big bucks to land the Napoli player.

#6 Anderson Esiti

This Nigerian is one of the highest rated silver players in the game (Picture Credit EA Sports)

Anderon Esiti possesses great strength in the game, however, many players may avoid him due to his incredibly low-speed stats. If you are looking for a midfield enforcer but are short on money, check out Esiti as he is likely to go for a low sum.

1 / 6 NEXT