The 11 players who have won the Premier League with 2 different clubs

One of the many factors that make the Premier League such an intriguing watch is the fact that it is almost impossible to pick a winner at the start of a new season.

Although only seven different clubs have won the title since the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93, their wins have been spread out in a wonderfully erratic fashion, with titles sometimes being decided on the last day of the season.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal garnered the majority of the titles in the early years, while Manchester City have made a late surge up the charts of late.

However, the fact Liverpool had to wait till 2020 to claim their first Premier League title, and the memorable charges to title-winning glory from Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City, remind us that nothing can be taken for granted.

While winning the Premier League is considered by many to be the pinnacle of a footballer’s career, winning it more than once is quite rare. And dividing those multiple wins across stints with more than one club is even more unique - so unique, in fact, that only 11 players have managed to do so in the competition’s 28-year history.

With Liverpool’s remarkable title win in the recently concluded 2019-20 season, James Milner became only the 11th player to win the Premier League with two different clubs.

Let’s take a look at the others who have managed to achieve this incredible feat.

11. Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea & Leicester City)

Schwarzer was the first person to win consecutive Premier League titles with two different clubs

Advertisement

We start this illustrious list as one would any team sheet, with the goalkeeper. Mark Schwarzer’s inclusion in this list of players might come as a surprise to many, but the manner in which he makes the cut and the achievements that come along the way make for truly remarkable reading.

The veteran Australian shot-stopper had just one trophy in his entire playing career as he entered his 40s, and was 42 when he won his first Premier League trophy with Chelsea in the 2014-15 season.

Not content with that, Schwarzer then followed that up with another Premier League title the very next season after joining Leicester City, becoming the first player in the Premier League era to win titles in consecutive seasons with two different clubs.

However, the most astonishing detail about Schwarzer’s success between 2014 and 2016 is the fact that he did not play a single game in either title-winning season!

While his spell at Chelsea was spent as an understudy to Thibaut Courtois, his stint as Leicester saw him occupy the No. 2 spot behind Kasper Schmeichel.

Even so, such was his popularity in the dressing room that Jose Mourinho made sure that Schwarzer received a replica medal and was invited to the celebration meal for his contribution towards Chelsea’s success.

10. Robert Huth (Chelsea & Leicester City)

Huth started and ended his Premier League career with title wins with Chelsea and Leicester City

Another who achieved success with Chelsea and Leicester City, albeit with a substantial gap between them, was the giant German central defender Robert Huth, who book-ended a lengthy spell playing in English football by lifting the Premier League title.

Huth was a part of Jose Mourinho’s title-winning Chelsea sides in the 2004-05 and the 2005-06 seasons, and largely acted as a back-up to John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, and William Gallas. However, having featured 10 and 13 times respectively, he deservingly picked up winners’ medals both times.

After leaving Chelsea, Huth spent the next decade plying his trade at Middlesbrough and Stoke. It looked like his title-winning days were well behind him, which is why his move to Leicester City in 2014 did not come with much fanfare.

Well into his 30s, Huth formed a rock-solid partnership in the heart of the Foxes’ defence with Wes Morgan and played a dominant role in their remarkable title-winning run in the 2015-16 season.

Chipping in with a few vital goals over the course of 35 appearances, there were no question marks over his contribution this time around, 10 years on from his success at Chelsea.

9. Nicolas Anelka (Arsenal & Chelsea)

After winning the league with Arsenal, Anelka had to wait 12 years for his second with Chelsea

Nicolas Anelka enjoyed a long, storied and goal-laden career, having turned out for the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus, and Fenerbahce, among other big names. His English clubs make for similarly impressive reading - not many footballers can boast Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City (not to forget spells at Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion) on their CV.

During his time in England, Anelka scored 126 goals, won the title with Arsenal and Chelsea, and nearly added a third when his Liverpool side ended the 2001-02 season as runners-up.

The Frenchman’s two title wins are separated by the longest gap of any player included in this list - his first came with the Gunners in 1998, while his second arrived 12 years later with Chelsea in 2010.

Unsurprisingly, Anelka played a key role in both title triumphs, scoring key goals including a brace in the final day victory over Wigan Athletic that secured Chelsea’s status as Premier League champions.

8. Gael Clichy (Arsenal & Manchester City)

Clichy was one of a few players who swapped Arsenal for pastures new after the Invincible season

A relatively unknown part of Arsenal’s famous ‘Invincibles,’ Clichy spent the 2003-04 season as understudy to Ashley Cole, who also finds a mention further down on this list.

The French left-back was just 18 when he won the league with the Gunners, making 12 appearances on his way to becoming one of the youngest recipients of a Premier League winners’ medal in the league’s history.

He then stepped into the role of first-choice left-back after Cole’s acrimonious departure to Chelsea in 2006 before himself ditching Arsenal for pastures new in 2011.

Having joined Roberto Mancini’s Manchester City in 2011, Clichy added another Premier League title to his trophy cabinet, playing 90 minutes in City’s famous 3-2 win over QPR that secured their first league title in 44 years.

He added another Premier League win with the Cityzens in 2014 before moving on. His appetite for titles has not diminished, however, as he recently became a Turkish champion with Istanbul Basaksehir this year.